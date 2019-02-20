Global Pharma and Biotech Clinical Stage Partnering Directory 2018: Deals and Agreements by Company A-Z, Deal Type, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2012-2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2012- 2018 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter clinical stage partnering deals and provides details of the latest clinical agreements announced in the healthcare sector.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,000 clinical stage partnering deals announced since 2012 including financial terms where available including numerous links to online deal records of actual clinical partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in clinical stage partnering and deal making since 2012.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix of all clinical stage deals since 2012 is provided organized by partnering company A-Z, deal type, therapy focus and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Why do companies partner clinical stage compounds?



2.1. Introduction

2.2. The role of clinical stage partnering

2.2.1. In-licensing at clinical stage

2.2.2. Out-licensing at clinical stage

2.3. Difference between phase I, II and III stage deals

2.4. Reasons for entering into clinical stage partnering deals

2.4.1. Licensors reasons for entering clinical stage deals

2.4.2. Licensees reasons for entering clinical stage deals

2.5. The future of clinical stage partnering deals



Chapter 3 - Clinical stage deal strategies and structure



3.1. Introduction

3.2. At what stage do companies partner?

3.2.1. Partnering early in pharmaceutical/biotech

3.2.1.1. Discovery and preclinical stage partnering case studies

3.2.1.1.a. Case study: LEO Pharma - 4SC

3.2.1.1.b. Case study: Heptares Therapeutics - Cubist

3.2.1.1.c. Case study: Incyte - Agenus Bio

3.2.1.1.d. Case study: Janssen Pharmaceutical - Evotec

3.2.2. Partnering later in pharmaceutical/biotech

3.2.2.1. Clinical stage partnering case studies

3.2.2.1.a. Case study: Servier - GeNeuro

3.2.2.1.b. Case study: Teva - Xenon Pharmaceuticals

3.2.2.1.c. Case study: AstraZeneca - Ardelyx

3.2.2.1.d. Case study: Baxter - Onconova Therapeutics

3.3. Early and later stage partnering - a risk/cost comparison

3.4. What do companies spend on clinical stage partnering?

3.5. Pure versus multi-component partnering deals

3.6. Pure licensing agreement structure

3.6.1. Example pure licensing agreements

3.6.1.a. Case study : Argos Therapeutics - Medinet

3.6.1.b. Case study : Pfizer - GlycoMimetics

3.7. Multicomponent clinical stage partnering agreements

3.7.1. Example multicomponent clinical stage clauses

3.7.1.a. Case study: Gilead Sciences - GlobeImmune



Chapter 4 - Clinical stage partnering payment strategies



4.1. Introduction

4.2. Clinical stage payment strategies

4.3. Payment options

4.3.1. Headline values

4.3.2. Upfront payments

4.3.2.1. Conditionality of upfront payments

4.3.3. Loans

4.3.4. Convertible loans

4.3.5. Equity

4.3.6. R&D funding

4.3.7. Licensing fees

4.3.8. Milestone payments

4.3.9. Royalty payments

4.3.9.1. Issues affecting royalty rates

4.3.9.2. Royalties on combination products

4.3.9.2.a. Case study: Scripps Research Institute-Cyanotech

4.3.9.3. Guaranteed minimum/maximum annual payments

4.3.9.4. Royalty stacking

4.3.9.5. Royalties and supply/purchase contracts

4.3.10. Quids

4.3.11. Option payments



Chapter 5 - Trends in clinical stage deal making



5.1. Introduction

5.2. Clinical stage partnering over the years

5.2.1. Trends in phase I deals since 2012

5.2.1.1. Attributes of phase I deals

5.2.2. Trends in phase II deals since 2012

5.2.2.2. Attributes of phase II deals

5.2.3. Trends in phase III deals since 2012

5.2.3.1. Attributes of phase III deals

5.3. Clinical stage partnering by deal type

5.4. Clinical stage partnering by disease type

5.5. Partnering by clinical stage technology type

5.6. Clinical stage partnering by most active company since 2012



Chapter 6 - Payment terms for clinical stage partnering



6.1. Introduction

6.2. Guidelines for clinical stage payment terms

6.2.1. Upfront payments

6.2.2. Milestone payments

6.2.3. Royalty payments

6.3. Clinical stage payment terms - deal data analysis

6.3.1. Public data

6.3.2. Survey data

6.4. Payment terms analysis

6.4.1. Clinical stage partnering headline values

6.4.2. Clinical stage deal upfront payments

6.4.3. Clinical stage deal milestone payments

6.4.4. Clinical stage royalty rates

6.5 Clinical stage median financials

6.5.1. Clinical stage headline value

6.5.2. Clinical stage upfront value

6.5.3. Clinical stage milestone value

6.5.4. Clinical stage royalty value



Chapter 7 - Leading clinical stage deals



7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top clinical stage deals by value



Chapter 8 - Top 50 most active clinical stage dealmakers



8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top 50 most active clinical stage dealmakers



Chapter 9 - Clinical stage partnering contracts directory



9.1. Introduction

9.2. Clinical stage deals with contracts since 2012



Chapter 10 - Clinical stage deal making by development stage



10.1. Introduction

10.2. Deals by clinical stage

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Formulation



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Clinical stage dealmaking by companies A-Z

Appendix 2 - Clinical stage dealmaking by industry sector

Appendix 3 - Clinical stage dealmaking by stage of development

Appendix 4 - Clinical stage dealmaking by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Clinical stage dealmaking by technology type



