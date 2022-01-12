Global Pharma and Biotech Preclinical Stage Partnering Deal Report/Directory 2021: Headline, Upfront, Royalty Data, Company A-Z, Headline Value, Stage of Development, Deal Type, Specific Therapy

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 2,400 preclinical stage deals.



The Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014-2021 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how, why and what terms companies enter preclinical stage partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,400 preclinical stage partnering deals announced since 2014 including financial terms, where available, including links to online deal records of actual preclinical partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



Report scope



Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014-2021 includes:

Trends in preclinical stage dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of preclinical stage deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life preclinical stage deals

Access to over 2,400 preclinical stage deals

The leading preclinical stage deals by value since 2014

Most active preclinical stage dealmakers since 2014

The leading preclinical stage partnering resources

In Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2014-2021, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal type

Specific therapy target

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Why do companies partner preclinical stage compounds?

2.1. Introduction

2.2. The role of preclinical stage partnering

2.2.1. In-licensing at preclinical stage

2.2.2. Out-licensing at preclinical stage

2.3. Difference between discovery, preclinical and clinical stage deals

2.4. Reasons for entering into preclinical stage partnering deals

2.4.1. Licensors reasons for entering preclinical stage deals

2.4.2. Licensees reasons for entering preclinical stage deals

2.5. The future of preclinical stage partnering deals



Chapter 3 - Preclinical stage deal strategies and structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. At what stage do companies partner?

3.2.1. Partnering early in pharmaceutical / biotech

3.2.1.1. Discovery and preclinical stage partnering case studies

3.2.1.1.a. Case study: LEO Pharma - 4SC

3.2.1.1.b. Case study: Heptares Therapeutics - Cubist

3.2.1.1.c. Case study: Incyte - Agenus Bio

3.2.1.1.d. Case study: Janssen Pharmaceutical - Evotec

3.2.2. Partnering later in pharmaceutical/biotech

3.2.2.1. Clinical stage partnering case studies

3.2.2.1.a. Case study: Servier - GeNeuro

3.2.2.1.b. Case study: Teva - Xenon Pharmaceuticals

3.2.2.1.c. Case study: AstraZeneca - Ardelyx

3.2.2.1.d. Case study: Baxter - Onconova Therapeutics

3.3. Early and later stage partnering - a risk/cost comparison

3.4. What do companies spend on preclinical stage partnering?

3.5. Pure versus multi-component partnering deals

3.6. Pure licensing agreement structure

3.6.1. Example pure preclinical stage licensing agreements

3.6.1.a. Case study : Merck and Co. - Tesaro

3.6.1.b. Case study : Marina Biotech - Mirna Therapeutics

3.7. Multicomponent preclinical stage partnering agreements

3.7.1. Example multicomponent preclinical stage clauses

3.7.1.a. Case study: Eleven Biotherapeutics - ThromboGenics

3.7.1.b. Case study: Pfizer - InSite Vision



Chapter 4 - Preclinical stage partnering payment strategies

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Preclinical stage payment strategies

4.3. Payment options

4.3.1. Headline values

4.3.2. Upfront payments

4.3.2.1. Conditionality of upfront payments

4.3.3. Loans

4.3.4. Convertible loans

4.3.5. Equity

4.3.6. R&D funding

4.3.7. Licensing fees

4.3.8. Milestone payments

4.3.9. Royalty payments

4.3.9.1. Issues affecting royalty rates

4.3.9.2. Royalties on combination products

4.3.9.2.a. Case study: Scripps Research Institute-Cyanotech

4.3.9.3. Guaranteed minimum/maximum annual payments

4.3.9.4. Royalty stacking

4.3.9.5. Royalties and supply/purchase contracts

4.3.10. Quids

4.3.11. Option payments



Chapter 5 - Trends in preclinical stage deal making

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Preclinical stage partnering over the years

5.2.1. Attributes of preclinical deals

5.3. Preclinical stage partnering by deal type

5.4. Preclinical stage partnering by disease type

5.5. Partnering by preclinical stage technology type

5.6. Preclinical stage partnering by most active company since 2014



Chapter 6 - Payment terms for preclinical stage partnering

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Guidelines for preclinical stage payment terms

6.2.1. Upfront payments

6.2.2. Milestone payments

6.2.3. Royalty payments

6.3. Preclinical stage payment terms - deal data analysis

6.3.1. Public data

6.3.2. Survey data

6.4. Payment terms analysis

6.4.1. Preclinical stage headline values

6.4.2. Preclinical stage deal upfront payments

6.4.3. Preclinical stage deal milestone payments

6.4.4. Preclinical stage royalty rates



Chapter 7 - Leading preclinical stage deals

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top preclinical stage deals by value



Chapter 8 - Top 25 most active preclinical stage dealmakers

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top 25 most active preclinical stage dealmakers



Chapter 9 - Preclinical stage partnering contracts directory

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Preclinical stage deals with contracts 2014 to 2021



Chapter 10 - Preclinical stage deal making by development stage

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Deals by preclinical stage



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by companies A-Z

Appendix 2 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by industry sector

Appendix 3 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by stage of development

Appendix 4 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by technology type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93wr6c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets