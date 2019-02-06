Global Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics Collaborative R&D Partnering Directory 2018 - Comprehensive Listing of Over 4,500 Collaborative R&D Deals Since 2012

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Collaborative R&D Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics 2012-2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Collaborative R&D Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2012-2018 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the collaborative R&D deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.



This report provides details of the latest collaborative R&D deals announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully up to date with the latest information, the report provides details of collaborative R&D deals from 2012 to 2018.



There has been a long standing willingness for parties to enter collaborative R&D deals. Such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big R&D win, whilst mitigating the risks of going it alone in the risky preclinical and clinical development stages.



Collaborative R&D is a specific type of partnering deal whereby the parties to the deal agree to collaborate on the research and development and subsequently commercialize a compound, product or technology.



There are several forms of a collaborative R&D deal; A traditional collaborative R&D arrangement whereby an owner of intellectual property (the licensor) provides access to its technology to another company (the licensee) in return for agreed payments and royalties on subscequent sales of product(s) derived from the intellectual property.



In more recent times, licensing is often the outcome of a successful period of collaborative R&D on the research and development of a technology or compound, resulting in a product which can be commercialized. In this situation, the collaborative R&D agreement governs who has permission to commercialize and what payments are due should commercialization proceed.



The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter collaborative R&D deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensee retains either a right or option to license to comoercialize the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure licensing deals whereby the products originator takes on a development/commercialization partner in order to maximize a technologies/products prospects.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all collaborative R&D deals announced since 2012 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual collaborative R&D contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Report scope



Trends in collaborative R&D dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012

Analysis of collaborative R&D deal structure

Case studies of real-life collaborative R&D deals

Comprehensive listing of over 4,500 collaborative R&D deals since 2012

Access to collaborative R&D contract documents

Key financial benchmarks for headline, upfront, milestone and royalty rates

The leading collaborative R&D deals by value since 2012

Most active collaborative R&D dealmakers since 2012

The leading collaborative R&D partnering resources

Key benefits:



In-depth understanding of collaborative R&D deal trends since 2012

Analysis of the structure of collaborative R&D agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive listing of over 4,500 collaborative R&D deals since 2012, together with deal terms, value and press release

Comprehensive access to actual collaborative R&D contracts entered into by the world's life science companies

Analysis of key deal financials including headline value, upfront, milestone payments and royalty rates

Insight into the terms included in a collaborative R&D agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals and contracts are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

