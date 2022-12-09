Global Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics Option and Evaluation Partnership Directory 2015-2022

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Option and Evaluation Partnership Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available records for over 1,400 option and evaluation deals, including contract documents where available.



There are two major forms of deal term that allow a party to a deal to secure rights to an asset subject to a future event namely, option and evaluation.



Evaluation agreements allow a party to the deal to obtain rights to a technology or compound, subject to a period of time to evaluate the quality, scope and applicability of the technology to its intended endpoint. Normally the technology is at an early stage and/or unproven and the partnering company wishes to assess the technology as part of the due diligence process in advance of signing a long term licensing agreement.



Evaluation agreements have been a mainstay of technology licensing from the earliest days. An option agreement differs in that the option is often an integral part of an agreement already entered by the parties, providing the party with the option right to retain or extend certain rights to the technology already partnered.



Option agreements are becoming increasingly popular as they create additional flexibility within a deal for additional rights that the parties do not wish to commit at the outset of the agreement.



This report focuses on option and evaluation agreements and clauses within broader agreements between big pharma-big pharma, big pharma - smaller company, and smaller company-smaller company, providing a detailed insight into all such deals.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter option and evaluation deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensor retains either a option and evaluation right to the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure option and evaluation deals whereby the products originator takes on a partner in order to advance the product or compound to a point where the licensee might seek to proceed to a licensing deal.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all option and evaluation deals announced since 2015 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual option and evaluation contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



Each listing is organized as an appendix by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, and therapeutic area. Each deal title links via hyperlink to an online version of the deal record including, where available, the actual contract document.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



Key benefits

In-depth understanding of option and evaluation deal trends since 2015

Analysis of the structure of option and evaluation agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 1,400 actual option and evaluation deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Detailed access to actual option and evaluation contracts enter into by the leading big pharma companies

Insight into the terms included in a option and evaluation agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Global Option and Evaluation Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 includes:

Trends in option and evaluation dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Analysis of option and evaluation deal structure

Case studies of real-life option and evaluation deals

Access to over 1,400 option and evaluation deal records

The leading option and evaluation deals by value since 2015

Most active option and evaluation dealmakers since 2015

The leading option and evaluation partnering resources

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in option and evaluation dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Difference between option and evaluation deals

2.2.1. Types of option agreement

2.3. Trends in option and evaluation deals since 2015

2.3.1. Option and evaluation dealmaking by year since 2015

2.3.2. Option and evaluation dealmaking by phase of development since 2015

2.3.3. Option and evaluation dealmaking by industry sector since 2015

2.3.4. Option and evaluation dealmaking by therapy area since 2015

2.3.5. Option and evaluation dealmaking by technology type since 2015

2.3.6. Option and evaluation dealmaking by most active company since 2015

2.4. Option-based deals

2.4.1. Attributes of option-based deals

2.4.2. Reasons for entering an option-based deal

2.4.3. Uptake of option exercise

2.4.4.The future of option-based deals

2.5. Co-promotion options

2.5.1. Attributes of co-promotion in multi-component deals

2.5.2. Reasons for including co-promotion options in a deal

2.5.3. Uptake of co-promotion rights

2.5.4. Co-promotion rights as bargaining chips

2.5.5. The future of co-promotion as part of multicomponent deals

2.6. Company acquisition options

2.6.1. Case study 1

2.6.2. Case study 2

2.6.3. The future of option to acquire deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of option and evaluation deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Option and evaluation agreement structure

3.2. Example evaluation agreements

3.2.1.a. Case study 3

3.3. Option agreement structure

3.3.1. Example option agreements

3.3.1.a. Option to license

Case study 4

3.3.1.b. Option to extend/expand applications/territories

Case study 5

3.3.1.c. Option to finance

Case study 6

3.3.1.d. Option to co-promote

Case study 7

3.3.1.e. Option to manufacture/supply

Case study 8

3.4. Option to acquire agreement structure

3.4.1. Example acquisition option clauses

3.4.1.a. Case study 9

3.4.1.b. Case study 10



Chapter 4 - Leading option and evaluation deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top option and evaluation deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active option and evaluation dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Option and evaluation contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Option and evaluation deals with contracts since 2015

