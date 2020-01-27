Global Pharma Supply Chain & Security Summit, 2020: Supply-chain, Drug Serialization & Anti-Counterfeiting (London, United Kingdom - April 1-2, 2020)
Pharma Supply Chain & Security World 2020 will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas. The conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations. In this conference, you'll not only discover innovative technologies, transformation strategies and collaboration methods but how best to implement them to optimise your supply chain processes and strategies for drug anti-counterfeiting.
Pharmaceutical companies have to resist the challenges looming from supply chain security lapses to avoid infiltration of counterfeit, diverted, and adulterated drugs entering into the supply chain. Apart from having an end to end visibility and traceability within the supply chain, effective serialization programs will be a key differentiator and will be a competitive advantage for the pharmaceutical companies.
Drug counterfeiting which is not only a global public health risk but also harms the quality of the product, the integrity of the brand, the economy and even national security. Revenues from the pharma and bio-pharma counterfeit market are estimated to be more than $200 billion. Aligning your anti-counterfeiting strategy with the corporate supply chain strategy should plot a roadmap for implementing anti-counterfeiting measures.
Both industry and governments across the world recognising the importance of implementing product serialization, it becomes obligatory for all entities within the supply chain to comply with federal or state legislation pertaining to the locations in which they operate.
Initiatives focusing on supply chain monitoring, such as mass serialisation, track and trace or hologram tagging, had mixed outcomes, as counterfeiters are agile and have found ways to bypass the steps quickly. Pharmaceutical companies and regulators are still developing techniques to stop them by creating an intelligence-led brand protection strategy. This also reveals numerous gaps in the governmental and industry efforts to safeguard global pharmaceutical and biotech supplies.
Key Highlights
- Streamlining your supply chain
- End to End supply chain
- Designing an optimal supply chain network
- Developing a sustainable Serialization strategy
- Integration of track & trace solutions in production and supply chain
- Smart Packaging, Labelling, Artwork, Warehouse & Logistics
- Serialization Data and Analytics-driven approach to increase supply chain agility
- Adoption of Blockchain in pharma supply chain
- Brand Protection & Securing supply chain integrity
- Global enterprise-level solutions for anti-counterfeiting
- Tackling pharmaceutical crime - initiatives at multinational, EU and national level
- IP and regulatory enforcement
- Synchrony of the Pharma Industry and professional bodies against counterfeiting
- Understanding and meeting the needs of DSCSA, EU FMD and other global regulations
- Strategies for public awareness and patient protection
- Best practices to protect your brand
- The role of the Internet in aiding the counterfeiters - How to overcome the situation?
- Effective Authentication Technologies
- Best selection of tamper-evident features
- Developing an RMP for your supply chain to protect your Brand, Product and Patient Safety
- The need to understand and adopt new technologies like IoT, Analytics, Blockchain, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
- Case study: How companies are structuring their counterfeiting efforts and departments?
Agenda
Day One:
08:30 - Registration & Refreshments
09:20 - Chairperson's opening remarks
Supply Chain Management & Security
09:30 - Industry 4.0 adoption within Johnson & Johnson and strategic adoption of new technologies in supply chain
10:00 - Better Insights, Security and Efficiency throughout the supply chain
- How to effectively manage your supply chain?
- Bespoke Business Models based on the current trends
- Providing access to real-time information
- Using IT to overcome the blind spots
- Establishing a cross functional team
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Networking
10:50 - Designing an optimal supply chain network - Determine the right structure for your supply chain
- Holistic end-to-end supply chain assessment considering internal and external perspectives
- Adapting to changes in demand patterns, business environment
- Streamlining your supply chain
Serialization and Track & Trace
11:20 - Teva Case Study - Implementing Well-organized, Adaptable and Effective End to End system
- Highlighting serialization is business critical and planning early
- Serialization preparation, challenges and trade partner readiness
- IT as a major enabler in serialization
- Effective and efficient project management
11:50 - Serialization Data and Analytics driven approach to increase supply chain agility - A digital approach to the supply chain
- Stock based model to real time model
- Monitoring transportation and warehousing activities
- Big data solutions that support integrated business planning
- Cloud-based technology complement big data solutions in monitoring and improving supply chain processes
- How digitization makes the supply chain more agile, efficient and customer-focused?
12:20 - Networking & Luncheon
13:00 - Optimizing Traceability and Tracking to combat counterfeiting
- How will the pharmaceutical industry be benefited from traceability?
- Drivers for global traceability
- A Long term Cost-Effective Serialisation And Traceability Strategies
- Benefits Beyond Serialization and Traceability Compliance
Packaging & Labelling
13:30 - The rising demand for Anti-counterfeit packaging - An increase in the trade among developed and developing countries
- Current trends in the packaging market and strategies adopted by key players
- Tamper Evident features in Packaging
- Ensuring the packages comply with the new regulations and standards
- Support from contract service providers, suppliers and others
- Strategies currently employed by companies and countries that are ahead in curbing counterfeit medicines
- Contract Packaging Market Trends
14:00 - Sustainable packaging digitization and its opportunities for a sound anti-counterfeiting strategy
- How to use digital technology to improve your anti-counterfeiting strategy
- What makes an AC Strategy sound
- Sustainability and digitization are not contradictory
14:30 - Improve efficiencies in Artwork & labelling to implementation
- Entry level to high-end security features - What level of security do we want to build in our packaging design?
- Bespoke components into a label
- Overt, covert or forensic solutions
- Anti-tamper and brand protection features
15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee
De-Risking Supply Chain
15:30 - Developing a Risk Management Plan for your supply chain
- Data collection and analysis of risk factors
- Minimising the risk using a risk minimisation plan
- Data driven approach to your supply chain risk management
- Responsive and demand driven supply chain
- Increased visibility and control
- Cyber risks in supply chain
16:00 - Streamlining serialization implementations with your CMOs
- Develop an appropriate strategy and implementation plan
- Risks & Opportunities
- Build in your aggregation strategy
16:30 - Panel Discussion: Pharma Supply Chain - Current trends, opportunities and challenges for better visibility and security
17:10 - Chairperson's closing remarks
18:00 - Networking Drinks Session
Day Two:
08:30 - Registration & Refreshments
09:20 - Chairperson's opening remarks
Anti-Counterfeiting & Brand Protection
09:30 - Tracking the magnitude of the counterfeit problem: A global perspective
- The common Anti-counterfeiting strategies in EU, US and the rest of the world to handle the counterfeit medicines
- Identification of countries severely affected by the counterfeit medicines
- The challenges of combating counterfeit medicines in most affected countries
- The loopholes in various legislations encouraging the grey market to thrive
10:00 - Combating the Counterfeit Culture and the way to go for optimal brand protection
- Develop a strategy protecting the patient safety, brand reputation, intellectual property rights and revenue
- Guidelines to prevent counterfeit from entering the supply chain
- Monitoring the complex counterfeiters threatening enforcement efforts
- Create a team which has experts from Law enforcement, supply chain, packaging technology and legal
- Develop best practices for counterfeit detection, prevention and deterrence
10:30 - Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion
Regulatory, Compliance and IP
10:50 - Decoding Serialization Regulations - DSCSA, EU FMD and other Global Regulations?
- How to define and successfully implement your strategy for global regulatory compliance?
- Identifying and Implementing the new traceability and interoperability capabilities Aligning with global standards
11:20 - Risk Takers vs. Resilience MakersYou do have a choice
- Reduce supply chain losses, improve brand protection, enhance customer loyalty, improve employee safety, optimise supply chain efficiency, and connect with government ministries, regulatory bodies and law enforcement.
11:50 - Advancement in IP enforcement in Europe and what's next?
- New EU initiatives to counter growing IPR infringement and counterfeits
- Reducing Intellectual Property Crime through Effective Partnerships
- Intellectual property rights (IPR) laid down by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)
- Brexit: English Intellectual Property law implications
12:20 - Networking & Luncheon
Pharmacists, Public and Online Market Place
13:20 - Role of Pharmacist's in preventing counterfeit drugs
- Ensuring safety, efficacy, quality of the drug imported
- Good pharmacy practice guidelines
- Usage of sophisticated tools to avoid counterfeiting
- Work with the pharmaceutical industry, distributors, and the regulatory bodies to close gaps in the supply chain
14:00 - Cyber-security and anti-counterfeit programs: Detecting counterfeit sales and managing data for success
14:30 - Sensitizing the public about the counterfeit Pharma products to curb the sale of Counterfeits
- Educating the public on the harmful nature of counterfeit medicines and how to identify and avoid them
- The use of social media as a tool to reach
- Organizing workshops & seminars to showcase real case examples
15:00 - Afternoon Tea/Coffee
Blockchain & Next Gen Technologies
15:20 - Case Study - Blockchain opportunities in the pharma supply chain and for detecting falsified drugs
- Enable quality control throughout the supply chain
- Added security from cyber threats
- Single use system for all stakeholders
- Tracking the movement of drugs throughout the supply chain
- Incorporating blockchain into its serialization and traceability
15:50 - Building a smarter Supply chain - Power of AI and Blockchain
- Increase visibility across systems and data sources
- increased collaboration, gain efficiencies and reduce costs
- Proactively predict and mitigate disruptions
16:20 - Panel discussion: Anti-counterfeiting and supply chain security - A future-proof system to battle counterfeiting
- How will the future technologies be used in the supply chain: IoT, Analytics, Blockchain, AI and others?
- Product identification and traceability solutions which can adapt to market changes and comply with serialization regulations in different countries
- Building interconnectivity across the supply chain
- Planning and executing a sustainable strategy for cost-effective implementation and driving ROI
17:00 - Chairperson's closing remarks
