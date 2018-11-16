Global Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market to 2026 with Gerresheimer, SCHOTT,West Pharmaceutical Services, Merck, Stevanto, Transcoject, and Baxter Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Glass, Plastic), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, MEA, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical cartridges market size is expected to reach USD 1.83 billion by 2026

The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of using pharmaceutical cartridges in the packaging industry is propelling the market demand. These benefits include on-time, accurate, and safe drug delivery, break-resistance packaging, and low residual volumes of drugs. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as arthritis, diabetes, and oral conditions, and high demand for long-term storage of drugs are also anticipated to contribute toward market growth.

For instance, as per the National Diabetes Statistics Report published in 2017, American Indians were reported with the highest prevalence of diabetes for both females (15.3%) and males (14.9%). Insulin therapy plays an important role in the treatment of diabetes. Thus, growing cases of diabetes may augment the demand for insulin therapy. Previously, traditional packaging, such as blister packs and bottles, were used for insulin delivery. However, owing to several advantages, pharmaceutical cartridges are being preferred, which, in turn, is supporting market development.

In addition, various initiatives taken by prominent companies in the industry are also expected to augment the pharmaceutical cartridges market demand.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

In terms of revenue, the glass cartridges segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe and advantages offered by glass cartridges over the conventional ones are projected to drive the segment growth

North America led the market in the past accounting for the largest share due to increased cases of diabetes and other chronic diseases among all age groups

Some of the key companies in the pharmaceutical cartridges market are Gerresheimer AG; SCHOTT AG ; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Stevanto Group; Transcoject GmbH; and Baxter International, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Methodology

2.1 Information Procurement

2.2 Data Analysis

2.3 Region Wise Market Calculation

2.4 Region Based Segment Share Calculation

2.5 List of Secondary Sources

2.6 Market Snapshot



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.1.1 Market driver analysis

3.1.1.1 Increasing reliance on pharmaceutical cartridges

3.1.1.2 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

3.1.2 Market restraint analysis

3.1.2.1 Increasing focus on alternative medicines

3.1.3 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.2 Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.3 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Pharmaceutical Cartridges: Material Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market: Material Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Glass Cartridges

4.2.2 Type 1

4.2.3 Type 2

4.2.4 Type 3

4.3 Plastic Cartridges

4.3.1 Plastic Cartridges market estimates and forecast, 2014 - 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Polypropylene (PP)

4.3.3 Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

4.3.4 Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP)

4.3.5 Polyethelene



Chapter 5 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Material Type



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape



Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Merck Group

Stevanto Group

Transcoject GmbH

Baxter International, Inc.

