Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Analysis & Forecast 2019-2024 - Rising Demand & Emphasis on Co-Processed Excipients

DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Product (Organic Chemicals, Inorganic chemicals), Functionality (Fillers, Diluents, Coatings, Disintegrants), Formulation (Tablet, Capsule, Topical, Parenteral) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to reach USD 9.79 billion by 2025 from USD 6.97 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The report analyzes the pharmaceutical excipients market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, formulation, functionality, and region. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Increasing growth in the pharmaceutical drug market is expected to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market.



The growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the growing pharmaceuticals industry coupled with advancements in functional excipients, rising adoption of orphan drugs, and increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals. However, certain barriers, such as the increasing regulatory stringency and the cost and time-intensive drug development process are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Organic chemicals segment to dominate the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2019.



Based on the product, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into three major categories organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and other chemicals. In 2018, the organic chemicals segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical excipients market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the use of these chemicals in the majority of pharmaceutical formulations available in the pharmaceutical market. Also, the organic chemicals market had the highest CAGR above all.



Advantages of topical drug delivery are driving demand for excipients in this segment.



Based on formulation, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into oral, topical, parenteral, and other formulations. Currently, there is a growing focus on the use of liposomes for the delivery of topical drugs. With this, there is a growing need for developing novel excipients that can improve the solubility and functionality of such formulations. Growth in this market segment is expected to play a major role in the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market for topical formulations in the coming years.



Europe accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, whereas the Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing market.



The pharmaceutical excipients market is broadly divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Europe accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical excipients market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the presence of a number of pharmaceutical giants with large production capacities leading to high consumption of excipients. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market. The factors driving the growth of this region can be attributed to the increase in outsourcing of drug manufacturing to specialized contract manufacturing organizations -CMOs, rising number of companies setting up manufacturing units in these countries, favorable government regulations, low labor & manufacturing costs, and the large base for the generation of generics & biologics. The Asia Pacific market is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market is highly fragmented, with numerous players competing for a larger market share. The prominent players in this market are include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Roquette Feres (France), Associated British Foods PLC(UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Croda International (UK), Innophous Holdings (US), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), WACKER Chemie AG (Germany), Colorcon Inc. (US), DMV-Fonterra Excipients GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), JRS Pharma GmbH (Germany), and Air Liquide SA (France).



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Pharmaceutical Excipients: Market Overview

4.2 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.3 Regional Mix: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market (2019-2025)

4.4 Asia Pacific: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Share, By Formulation (2018)

4.5 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets (USD Million)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of the Pharmaceuticals Market Backed By Functional Excipients

5.2.1.2 Surge in the Generics Market

5.2.1.3 Increasing Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.1.4 Rising Adoption of Orphan Drugs

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Cost and Time-Intensive Drug Development Process

5.2.2.2 Increasing Regulatory Stringency

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Multifunctional Excipients

5.2.3.2 Shifting Focus of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Emerging Countries

5.2.3.3 Growth in the Biosimilars Market

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Safety and Quality Concerns

5.2.4.2 Changing Trade Policies Between Countries



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Rising Demand and Emphasis on Co-Processed Excipients

6.2.2 Improving Excipient Capabilities By Using Nanotechnology

6.2.3 Increasing use of Direct Compression in Oral Dosage Formulations

6.2.4 Pharmaceutical Excipients Influencing the Cost of Production

6.3 Regulatory Analysis

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 US

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.3.1 Japan

6.3.3.2 China

6.3.3.3 India



7 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Organic Chemicals

7.2.1 Oleochemicals

7.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Environmentally Friendly Excipients to Drive the Growth of This Market

7.2.1.2 Fatty Alcohols

7.2.1.3 Mineral Stearates

7.2.1.4 Glycerin

7.2.1.5 Other Oleochemicals

7.2.2 Carbohydrates

7.2.2.1 Increasing Application of Carbohydrates in New Drug Delivery Forms to Boost Market Growth

7.2.2.2 Sugars

7.2.2.2.1 Actual Sugars

7.2.2.2.1.1 Lactose

7.2.2.2.1.2 Sucrose

7.2.2.2.1.3 Dextrose (D-Glucose)

7.2.2.2.2 Sugar Alcohols

7.2.2.2.2.1 Mannitol

7.2.2.2.2.2 Sorbitol

7.2.2.2.2.3 Other Sugar Alcohols

7.2.2.2.3 Artificial Sweeteners

7.2.2.3 Cellulose

7.2.2.3.1 Microcrystalline Cellulose

7.2.2.3.2 Cellulose Ethers

7.2.2.3.3 CMC and Croscarmellose Sodium

7.2.2.3.4 Cellulose Esters

7.2.2.4 Starch

7.2.2.4.1 Modified Starch

7.2.2.4.2 Dried Starch

7.2.2.4.3 Converted Starch

7.2.3 Petrochemicals

7.2.3.1 Glycols

7.2.3.1.1 Glycols are the Most Widely Used Petrochemical Excipients for Pharmaceutical Applications

7.2.3.1.2 Polyethylene Glycol

7.2.3.1.3 Propylene Glycol

7.2.3.2 Povidones

7.2.3.2.1 Rising Demand for Fast-Dissolving Tablets is Expected to Propel the Market for Povidones

7.2.3.3 Mineral Hydrocarbons

7.2.3.3.1 High Adoption in Topical Formulations to Drive Market Growth

7.2.3.3.2 PetRoLAtum

7.2.3.3.3 Mineral Waxes

7.2.3.3.4 Mineral Oils

7.2.3.4 Acrylic Polymers

7.2.3.4.1 Wide use of Acrylic Polymers in Controlled-Release Drug Formulations to Drive the Growth of This Market

7.2.3.5 Other Petrochemicals

7.2.4 Proteins

7.2.4.1 Rising Application of Proteins as Carriers for Microparticles and Nanoparticles to Drive This Market

7.2.5 Other Organic Chemicals

7.3 Inorganic Chemicals

7.3.1 Calcium Phosphate

7.3.1.1 Chemical Purity and Low Incompatibility With Drugs Aid Their High Usage in the Pharmaceutical Industry

7.3.2 Metal Oxides

7.3.2.1 Availability of Silicon Oxides in the Hydrophobic, Hydrophilic, and Granulated Forms to Aid Market Growth

7.3.3 Halites

7.3.3.1 Increased Utilization of Halites in Vaccines, as Well as Controlled-Release Formulations, is Driving Their Demand in the Market

7.3.4 Calcium Carbonate

7.3.4.1 Properties Such as Short Disintegration Time and Excellent Mechanical Strength for Oral Dosage Formulations to Drive the Market

7.3.5 Calcium Sulfate

7.3.5.1 Calcium Sulfate is a Cost-Effective, Quality Enhancing Diluent for Solid Dosage Forms

7.3.6 Other Inorganic Chemicals

7.4 Other Chemicals



8 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fillers & Diluents

8.2.1 Diluents Offer Properties Such as Improved Cohesion, Direct Compression, and Flow to the Final Dose in Tablets

8.3 Suspending & Viscosity Agents

8.3.1 Suspensions Offer Advantages Such as Drug Stability, Masked Taste of Insoluble Ingredients, and Prolonged Drug Action

8.4 Coating Agents

8.4.1 The Increasing Utilization of Sustained-Release Formulations in the Pharmaceutical Industry is Driving This Market Segment

8.5 Binders

8.5.1 Binders Provide the Properties of Fluidity and Compressibility That are Essential for Tablet Manufacturing

8.6 Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners

8.6.1 Flavoring Agents are Used to Improve the Palatability of Drugs

8.7 Disintegrants

8.7.1 Disintegrants Allow Tablets and Capsules to Pack a Powerful Portion of Medications in a Small Form That is Easier to Ingest

8.8 Colorants

8.8.1 Coloring Agents are Used in Hard and Soft Gelatin Capsules, Tablets, Oral Liquids, and Topical Creams

8.9 Lubricants & Glidants

8.9.1 Glidants Improve the Flow Properties of a Formulation By Reducing Interparticle Friction and Cohesion

8.10 Preservatives

8.10.1 Benzyl Alcohol is a Widely Used Preservative in the Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Industry

8.11 Emulsifying Agents

8.11.1 The use of Solubility Enhancement Excipients in Liquid Drug Formulations Helps Increase the Bioavailability of the API

8.12 Other Functionalities



9 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Type of Formulation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oral Formulations

9.2.1 High Preference for Oral Route and Growing Focus on Novel Oral Drug Delivery Systems is Driving Market Growth

9.2.2 Tablets

9.2.3 Capsules

9.2.3.1 Hard Gelatin Capsules

9.2.3.2 Soft Gelatin Capsules

9.2.4 Liquid Formulations

9.3 Topical Formulations

9.3.1 Advantages of Topical Drug Delivery are Driving Demand for Excipients in This Segment

9.4 Parenteral Formulations

9.4.1 Emergence of New Biological Molecules to Increase the Demand for Excipients

9.5 Other Formulations



10 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.1.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in 2018

10.2.2 France

10.2.2.1 Stringent Policies to Support Innovation Pose Regulatory Challenges for the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market in France

10.2.3 UK

10.2.3.1 Growing Adoption of Generics and the Development of Novel Multi-Functional Co-Processed Excipients to Drive Market Growth

10.2.4 Switzerland

10.2.4.1 Large Volume of Pharmaceuticals Produced in Switzerland Provides Huge Potential for the Utilization of Pharmaceutical Excipients

10.2.5 Italy

10.2.5.1 Budgetary Constraints and Restricted Healthcare Spending to Impede the Growth of the Italian Market

10.2.6 Spain

10.2.6.1 High Consumption of Biologics to Support Market Growth

10.2.7 Rest of Europe

10.3 North America

10.3.1 US

10.3.1.1 The US Dominates the North American Market Due to the Increasing use of Biologics and the Increasing Per Capita Pharmaceutical Spending

10.3.2 Canada

10.3.2.1 Strong Growth of the Emerging Markets and Slowdown in New Product Approvals to Hamper Market Growth in Canada

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Rapid Growth of Japan's Geriatric Population Will Greatly Drive the Demand for Pharmaceuticals

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Chinese Government has Emphasized Generics and Off-Patent Drugs

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 India is a Leading Producer of Generics

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Growing Geriatric Population and Disease Prevalence are Driving Market Growth

10.6 Middle East and Africa

10.6.1 Unsaturated Markets in This Region Have Drawn the Attention of Global Players



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Geographical Assessment of Major Players in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.4.1 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Share Analysis, 2018

11.5 Competitive Assessment of R&D Expenditure

11.6 Competitive Situations and Trends



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Dupont De Nemours Inc.

12.2 Roquette Freres

12.3 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

12.4 Evonik Industries AG

12.5 BASF SE

12.6 Kerry Group PLC

12.7 Croda International

12.8 Associated British Foods PLC

12.9 Archer Daniels Midland Company

12.10 Lubrizol Corporation

12.11 Innophos Holdings Inc.

12.12 WACKER Chemie AG

12.13 Air Liquide S.A.

12.14 Colorcon Inc.

12.15 DMV-Fonterra Excipients GmbH & Co. KG

12.16 JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

