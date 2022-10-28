Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Research Report 2022-2027: Surge in the Generics Market, Increasing Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals, & Rising Adoption of Orphan Drugs

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Product (Organic Chemicals (Carbohydrates), Inorganic Chemicals (Calcium Phosphate)), Functionality (Fillers, Binders, Lubricants, Preservatives), Formulation (Tablets, Capsules, Parenteral) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2027 from USD 8.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to the expanding pharmaceutical industry which has fueled the drug production thereby increasing consumption rate for excipients. Additionally, factors like functional excipients development and upsurge in generics market is also likely to propel market growth.



The fillers & diluents functionality accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021



The fillers and diluents market is expected to grow due to the rising use of fillers and diluents in developing and producing solid oral drugs. From the manufacturer's perspective, fillers and diluents offer stability and ease in preparation, packaging, shipping, and dispensing; for patients, they improve the taste of the formulation and provide ease of administration and handling (of the drug).



The oral formulations accounted for the major share of the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2021



The rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry and increased generics production are the key growth drivers for this segment growth. Furthermore, the oral route of administration is the most common and traditional route for drug delivery. This has also boosted the segment market growth.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the pharmaceutical excipients market



The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific market are low-cost manufacturing advantage, increasing per capita income, and low regulatory stringency that support the growth of the pharmaceutical excipients market in the region.

Premium Insights

Growing Pharmaceuticals Industry, Coupled with Advancements in Functional Excipients, are Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Oral Formulations Accounted for the Largest Share of the Asia-Pacific Market in 2021

Organic Chemicals Segment Will Continue to Dominate the Market in 2027

Oral Formulations Segment to Account for the Largest Market Share in 2022

Asia-Pacific Countries to Show the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growth of the Pharmaceuticals Market Backed by Functional Excipients

Surge in the Generics Market

Increasing Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals

Rising Adoption of Orphan Drugs

Restraints

Cost and Time-Intensive Drug Development Process

Increasing Regulatory Stringency

Opportunities

Multifunctional Excipients

Shifting Focus of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Emerging Countries

Growth in the Biosimilars Market

Challenges

Safety and Quality Concerns

Changing Trade Policies

Industry Trends

Rising Demand for Co-Processed Excipients

Marketed Co-Processed Excipients

Improving Excipient Capabilities Using Nanotechnology

Increasing Use of Direct Compression in Oral Dosage Formulations

Pharmaceutical Excipients Influencing the Cost of Production

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

Revenue Shift and New Pockets for Pharmaceutical Excipients Providers

Trade Data

Sucrose

Prepared Binders for Molds/Cores, Chemical Products, and Preparation for Chemical Industries

Mannitol (Acyclic Alcohols & Their Derivatives)

Cellulose

Company Profiles



Key Players

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc

Evonik Industries Ag

Basf Se

Kerry Group plc

Roquette Freres

Merck KGaA

Associated British Foods plc

Archer Daniels Midland (Adm) Company

Wacker Chemie Ag

Air Liquide Sa

Dow Chemicals

Other Players

Lubrizol Corporation

Colorcon, Inc

Dmv-Fonterra Excipients GmbH & Co. Kg

Innophos Holdings, Inc

Jrs Pharma GmbH & Co. Kg

Finar Limited

Meggle GmbH & Co. Kg

Fuji Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Captisol

Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd.

Corel Pharma Chem

Biogrund GmbH

Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialties Pvt. Ltd.

