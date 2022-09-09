Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market to Reach $9.77 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Forecast 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$9.776 billion by 2026, increasing from US$5.966 billion in 2019.

Introduction

Excipients are pharmacologically inactive chemicals that are added to the active drug substance to help with lubricity, flowability, disintegration, taste, and may provide some type of antibacterial action, as well as helping physiological absorption of the medication. Some of the excipients used in pharmaceutical industries include fillers, binders, lubricants, flavouring agents, sweeteners, chelating agents, solvents, co-solvents, etc.

Market Drivers

Tablets, capsules, oral liquids, topical creams and gels, implants, eye products, injectable products, inhalers, transdermal patches, and suppositories are a few of the dose forms available. Pharmaceutical excipients are used in pharmaceutical dosage forms to help the production process, protect, support, or increase stability.

Cancer, chronic lung disease, stroke, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses are today's leading causes of mortality and disability. In the United States alone, six out of ten individuals suffer from a chronic illness, needing frequent medication. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 463 million individuals (20-79 years) had diabetes in 2019, with this number expected to climb to 700 million by 2045. Indicating a high demand for medication and thus Pharmaceutical Excipients.

Growth Factors

Increasing Research and Development (R&D)

R&D in pharmaceutical excipients has increased in past few years. R&D is crucial in pharmaceutical excipients to enhance the production process and product quality, more research, and development is being done in pharmaceutical formulations using multi-functional excipients. Further, with the development of countries like China and India, R&D is expected to increase in the field of pharmaceutical excipients.

Increasing Chronic Diseases

With increasing chronic diseases, the growing generics market leads to an increase in the development of excipient is the major factor driving the market growth. With the advancement of drug development, there is an increase in pharmaceutical excipients.

Restraints

Pharmaceutical Excipients require mandatory inspections by the regulatory authorities of the manufacturing site. further, huge investment in R&D is a key drawback. If a new drug approval fails, the excipient also fails even if it is not related to the excipient. Moreover, A huge amount of time and cost goes into creating an excipient.

Segmentation:

By excipient type

Polymers

Alcohols

Sugars

Minerals

Others

By formulation type

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Others

By functionality

Coating Agents

Flavoring Agents & Sweeteners

Lubricants & Glidants

Colorants

Emulsifying Agents

Buffering Agents

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Australia

Japan

South Korea

India

Thailand

Taiwan

Indonesia

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY EXCIPIENT TYPE



6. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY FORMULATION TYPE



7. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY FUNCTIONALITY



8. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



9. GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL EXCIPIENTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY



10. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE



11. COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

Ashland Global Holdings

DuPont

BASF SE

Roquette Feres

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International

Associated British Foods

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Lubrizol Corporation

