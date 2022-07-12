Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2027 - Leading Players are Eli Lilly & Company, Roche, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Sanofi

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022-2027)' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 11% over the forecast period, 2022-2027.



The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented health concern and has significantly impacted the pharmaceutical manufacturing market. The pandemic has augmented the demand for medications including vaccines and other drug types. Thus, the pharmaceutical companies across the globe have accelerated the manufacturing of drugs. For instance, as per the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), pharmaceutical companies continue to scale up global supply. As per the same source, in October 2021, global COVID-19 vaccine production reached 9.3 billion doses and the vaccine production effort reached 12.5 billion doses by the end of 2021 and is expected to double again to 24 billion doses by June 2022. In addition, as per a July 2021 published article by the Access to Medicine Foundation, for some companies, manufacturing capacity has more than doubled since the pandemic began. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an overall positive impact on the pharmaceutical manufacturing market.



The growth of the market can be attributed to the factors such as increasing research and development expenditure by the pharmaceutical companies, advancements in pharmaceutical manufacturing technologies, growing burden of chronic diseases and geriatric population as well as rise in the use of outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies for drug development.



The growing burden of chronic diseases and geriatric population is driving the demand for pharmaceutical manufacturing. This can be attributed to the fact that chronic diseases such as patients with cancer and diabetes require early treatment owing to the serious consequences of these diseases. Thus, augmenting the need and demand for medications as early as possible. For instance, as per the April 2021 report of the World Health Organization (WHO), noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), also known as chronic diseases, are responsible for about 41 million deaths every year around the world, which is about 71% of all deaths globally. As per the same source, cardiovascular diseases are the major form of NCDs, followed by cancer, respiratory diseases, and diabetes, and 77% of all NCD deaths are in low- and middle-income countries.



In addition, as per a December 2021 update by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) are living with diabetes. The total number of people living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Thus, such statistics reflect that several pharmaceutical companies are expanding their manufacturing capacities in order to meet the rising demand. Hence, the growing burden of chronic disorders is accelerating the pharmaceutical manufacturing worldwide.



Additionally, in April 2022, Ferring Pharmaceuticals opened its integrated R&D and manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and was established with a total investment of EUR 30 million. The R&D capability includes formulation development, packaging development and analytical development. The manufacturing facility is mainly designed for the oral solid dosage form.



However, pricing pressure of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies as well as stringent regulations are the factors impeding the market growth.



Key Market Trends

Biologics Segment Expected to Hold a Major Share

North America Expected to Hold a Significant Share

Competitive Landscape

The pharmaceutical manufacturing market is competitive with the presence of several global and international market players. The key players are adopting different growth strategies to enhance their market presence, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, geographical expansions, mergers, and acquisitions. Some of the key players in the market are Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca and Sanofi SA.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Research and Development Expenditure by Pharmaceutical Companies

4.2.2 Advancements in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Technologies

4.2.3 Growing Burden of Chronic Disorders and Geriatric Population

4.2.4 Rise in the Use of Outsourcing by Pharmaceutical Companies for Drug Development

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Pricing Pressure of Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

4.3.2 Stringent Regulations

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION (Market Size by Value - USD million)

5.1 By Molecule Type

5.1.1 Biologics and Biosimilars (Large Molecules)

5.1.2 Conventional Drugs (Small Molecules)

5.2 By Drug Development Type

5.2.1 Out-house

5.2.2 In-house

5.3 By Formulation

5.3.1 Tablets

5.3.2 Capsules

5.3.3 Injectables

5.3.4 Sprays

5.3.5 Other Formulations

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Cancer

5.4.2 Diabetes

5.4.3 Cardiovascular Diseases

5.4.4 Neurological Diseases

5.4.5 Respiratory Diseases

5.4.6 Other Application Types

5.5 By Prescription Type

5.5.1 Prescription Medications

5.5.2 Over-the-counter Medications

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.3 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.4 Sanofi SA

6.1.5 Novartis AG

6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.7 AbbVie, Inc.

6.1.8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

6.1.9 Novo Nordisk A/S

6.1.10 Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

6.1.11 Cipla Ltd.

6.1.12 Bristol Myers Squibb Company

6.1.13 Gilead Sciences, Inc.

6.1.14 Amgen Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



