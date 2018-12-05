Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to 2023: Market Growth is Largely Driven by the Growth in the Generic and Biopharmaceutical Markets

DUBLIN, Dec 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Product, Type - Global Forecast to 2023" report

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is projected to reach USD 8.89 billion by 2023 from USD 6.22 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The packaging of pharmaceutical products and drug delivery systems is an essential step in the pharmaceutical industry as it protects the pharmaceutical drug from moisture, oxygen, light, bacteria, and volatiles. It also helps protect the product during handling, storage, and transportation.

Market growth is largely driven by the growth in the generic and biopharmaceutical markets, the growing need for flexible and integrated packaging equipment, the increase in offshore pharmaceutical manufacturing, growing contract manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, and the introduction of regulatory standards on packaging & stringent norms against counterfeit products.

Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is witnessing a shift toward the use of biopharmaceuticals and biological drugs. This has led to an increased demand for innovative packages, which is further driving the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.

However, owing to lower capital investment capabilities, smaller pharmaceutical manufacturers in emerging markets across the APAC and Latin American regions prefer refurbished packaging equipment. This could restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Pharmaceutical quality and safety regulations extend to deeper levels of the industry, starting from the designing of the packaging equipment to manufacturing, supply, and storage. This has affected the growth of local players in the industry where non-compliance has resulted in severe economic losses for small businesses.

In this report, the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented by type, product, and region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Market, By Type

4.3 Geographic Snapshot of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market (2017)

4.4 Geographic Mix: Market, 2018-2023 (USD Million)

4.5 Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Developing vs Developed Markets, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Million)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Growth in the Generic and Biopharmaceutical Markets

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Flexible and Integrated Packaging Equipment

5.2.1.3 Increase in Offshore Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

5.2.1.4 Growing Contract Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products

5.2.1.5 Introduction of Regulatory Standards on Packaging & Stringent Norms Against Counterfeit Products

5.2.1.6 Growth in Otc Drug Sales

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Preference for Refurbished Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Automated Packaging

5.2.3.3 Increasing Pharma R&D Investment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Uncertainties in Regulations & Standards



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Development of Production Lines for Small Batch Sizes and Research Purposes

6.2.2 Automation & Integration of Packaging Equipment

6.2.3 Growing Focus on Labeling and Serialization for Anti-Counterfeiting of Drugs

6.2.4 Growing Demand for Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment

6.3 Technological Roadmap

6.4 Strategic Benchmarking

6.5 Regulatory Analysis

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia Pacific

6.5.4 Brazil



7 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Primary Packaging Equipment

7.2.1 Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment

7.2.1.1 Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment Dominated the Primary Packaging Equipment Market During the Forecast Period

7.2.2 Bottle Filling and Capping Equipment

7.2.2.1 Plastic Bottles and Cap Closures Represent One of the Largest Categories of Primary Packaging for the Pharmaceutical Industry

7.2.3 Blister Packaging Equipment

7.2.3.1 APAC Estimated to Be the Largest Regional Market for Blister Packaging Equipment From 2018 to 2023

7.2.4 Soft-Tube Filling and Sealing Equipment

7.2.4.1 US to Dominate the Soft-Tube Filling and Sealing Equipment Market in 2018

7.2.5 Sachet Packaging Equipment

7.2.5.1 Growing Importance of Sachets and Pouches Driving the Growth of the Sachet Packaging Equipment Market

7.2.6 Strip Packaging Equipment

7.2.6.1 Strip Packaging is A More User-Friendly Packaging Option Than Bottled Tablets and Capsules

7.2.7 Counting Equipment

7.2.7.1 Counting Machines are Used for Counting Tablets and Capsules Before Packaging

7.2.8 Other Primary Packaging Equipment

7.3 Secondary Packaging Equipment

7.3.1 Cartoning Equipment

7.3.1.1 Cartoning Equipment Segment to Account for the Largest Share of the Secondary Packaging Equipment Market in 2018

7.3.2 Case Packing Equipment

7.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Flexible Packaging is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Case Packing Equipment Market

7.3.3 Wrapping Equipment

7.3.3.1 Shrink Wrapping, Stretch Banding, and Six-Side Overwrapping are the Major Types of Wrapping Used in the Pharmaceutical Industry

7.3.4 Tray Packing Equipment

7.3.4.1 Tray Packing Equipment is Used for the Secondary Packaging of Ampoules, Vials, Capsules, Tablets, Pills, and Granules

7.3.5 Palletizing and Depalletizing Equipment

7.3.5.1 Recent Developments and Automation in Palletizing and Depalletizing Equipment to Drive Market Growth

7.4 Labeling and Serialization Equipment

7.4.1 Bottle and Ampoule Labeling and Serialization Equipment

7.4.1.1 Increasing Awareness About Anti-Counterfeit Technologies in the Healthcare Industry is Expected to Increase the Adoption of Bottle and Ampoule Serialization Equipment During the Forecast Period

7.4.2 Carton Labeling and Serialization Equipment

7.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for the Labeling and Serialization of Pharmaceutical Products Driving the Growth of the Carton Labeling and Serialization Equipment Market

7.4.3 Datamatrix Labeling and Serialization Equipment

7.4.3.1 Implementation of New Legislations Such as 2011/62/Eu is Expected to Increase the Demand for Datamatrix Codes With A Content Format Defined By Gs1



8 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Liquid Packaging Equipment

8.2.1 Aseptic Liquids

8.2.1.1 Automation of Packaging Lines and Increasing Use of Robotics are Prominent Trends in Aseptic Liquid Packaging

8.2.2 Syrups

8.2.2.1 Bottle Filling and Capping Machines, Form-Fill-Seal Technologies Mainly Used for Packaging Syrups

8.2.3 Eye/Ear Drops

8.2.3.1 Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Focusing on High-Speed, Precise Packaging Equipment

8.2.4 Aerosols

8.2.4.1 Integration of Filling and Sealing Processes is Gaining Importance in Aerosol Packaging

8.2.5 Other Liquid Product Packaging Equipment

8.3 Solid Packaging Equipment

8.3.1 Tablets

8.3.1.1 Blister Packaging is Mainly Used to Package Tablets in Asia, Europe, and the RoW

8.3.2 Capsules

8.3.2.1 Many Capsule-Counting Machines are Integrated With Filling and Inspection Systems

8.3.3 Powders

8.3.3.1 Robotic Packaging Equipment in High Demand in This Segment

8.3.4 Granules

8.3.4.1 Drive to Expedite Operations has Supported the Adoption of Automated Packaging Equipment for Granules

8.3.5 Other Solid Products

8.4 Semi-Solid Packaging Equipment

8.4.1 Ointments

8.4.1.1 Pharmaceutical Ointments are Typically Packed in Collapsible Tubes, Bottles, and Jars

8.4.2 Creams

8.4.2.1 Some Widely Used Equipment for Packaging Creams Include Filling Machines, Capping Machines, and Sealing Machines

8.4.3 Suppositories

8.4.3.1 Drying Drug Pipelines and Growing Costs May Limit Segment Growth

8.4.4 Other Semi-Solid Products

8.5 Other Product Packaging Equipment



9 Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US to Account for the Largest Share of the Market in North America

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Generic Drugs to Drive the Growth of the Canadian Market

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the Market in Europe

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Growth in the Generics Market and the Rising Demand for Prescription as Well as Otc Drugs to Drive Market Growth in the Uk

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Presence of Leading Pharmaceutical Companies in the Country to Drive Market Growth in France

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.4.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Growing Generics MarketKey Factors Driving Market Growth in Spain

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.5.1 Growing Consumption of Otc and Generic Drugs to Drive the Market in Italy

9.3.6 Switzerland

9.3.6.1 Generics Market in Switzerland is Experiencing High Growth

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China to Dominate the APAC Market

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Growth in the Generics Market are Driving the Demand for Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment in Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Low Manufacturing Cost and Skilled Workforce are Attracting Outsourcing and Investment to India

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 South Korean Spending Increased on Geriatric Health and Coverage for Major Chronic Diseases

9.4.5 Rest of APAC

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Majority of Prescribed Medicines and Otc Drugs Provided in Blister Packs in Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Mexico Imports 80% of Its Packaging Machinery

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Product Portfolio Matrix

10.2.1 Primary Packaging Equipment

10.2.2 Secondary Packaging Equipment

10.2.3 Labeling and Serialization Equipment

10.3 Geographic Reach of Top Market Players (2017)

10.4 Vendor Dive

10.4.1 Vanguards

10.4.2 Innovators

10.4.3 Dynamic Players

10.4.4 Emerging Players

10.5 Market Share Analysis

10.6 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.6.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

10.6.2 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.6.4 Expansions



11 Company Profiles



Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc

ACG Worldwide

Bausch+Strbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co Kg

Coesia SPA

IMA SPA

Krber AG

Marchesini Group SPA

MG SRL

Mutivac Group

Optima Packaging Group GmbH

Robert Bosch GmbH

Romaco Holding GmbH

Uhlmann Group

Vanguard Pharmaceuticals Machinery, Inc

