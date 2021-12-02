Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report 2021-2026: A New Hybrid Material for Packaging COVID-19 Vaccines and Other Biologics - Combining the Best of Glass and Plastic

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Packaging - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Reach $161.6 Billion by 2026

Global market for Pharmaceutical Packaging estimated at US$98.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$161.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Plastics & Polymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$83.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

A key sector of the global packaging industry, pharmaceutical packaging is designed to offer protection and storage of various types of pharmaceutical products like medications, drugs and others.

Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing healthcare awareness, new drug approvals, rising healthcare spending and buoyant market for biopharmaceuticals and generics. The demand for packaging in pharmaceutical industry is also propelled by regulations pertaining to tracing and serialization of products.

The advent of novel biochemical compounds and drug delivery systems along with innovations in pharmaceuticals like blow fill seal vials, prefilled syringes and powder applications are influencing the packaging market. Another factor driving the market growth is rising geriatric population and increasing incident of chronic conditions, pushing the demand for new and effective pharmaceutical products. The rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is providing support to the growth of pharmaceutical packaging market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $24 Billion by 2026

The Pharmaceutical Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.87% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$24 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$26.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

North America is a major market and likely to play an active role in driving the popularity and adoption of pharmaceutical packaging solutions in the region due to launch of various products with specific packaging needs. The region benefits from the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, availability of advanced technological research platforms, include the increasing funding towards research and development and increased government support.

Growth in Europe is fueled by increasing pharmaceutical production and rising adoption of flexible packaging solutions by leading pharmaceutical companies. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth due to expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing pharmaceutical production, a sizeable patient pool, rising consumer awareness and the need for novel packaging materials.



Glass Segment to Reach $25 Billion by 2026

Glass is a key material used in pharmaceutical packaging, primarily due to the inert nature of glass. The market for glass packaging material is expected to continue witnessing high demand drive by the increasing availability and manufacture of atmosphere-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs. In the global Glass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$19.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pharmaceutical Packaging Sector Remains Stable

COVID-19 to Restructure the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management

Pharmaceutical Packaging Players Gear Up with Sterile, Antiviral Packaging to Deal with COVID-19 Challenge

Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine Development Spurs Demand for Packaging Products

Contract Packaging Companies Focus on Innovations Amidst the Pandemic

Valor Glass Gains Prominence for COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging

An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging

A Prelude to Pharmaceutical Packaging

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Advancements in Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industries Fuel Growth kin Packaging Market

Primary Packaging Solutions Lead the Market

Plastics & Polymers: The Preferred Material for Pharmaceutical Packaging

Plastic Bottles Represent Leading Product Type in Pharma Packaging Market

Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand for Packaging Solutions

Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs Drives Demand for Pharma Packaging Market

Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Fuels Innovations in Packaging and Delivery Techniques

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for Pharma Packaging Makers

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth

Persistent Increase in Pharmaceutical R&D Bodes Well for Packaging Manufacturers

Market Poised to Benefit from the Rapid Growth of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Activity

Contract Packaging Trend Augurs Well for the Pharma Packaging Market

With Emerging Economies Becoming Hubs of Pharma Manufacturing Activity, Growth Potential in Store for Pharma Packaging Companies

Glass Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Sustained Growth in Store

Increased Demand for Novel Glass Variants for Packaging Vaccines

Efforts to Boost Manufacturing of Glass Vials and Prefilled Syringes for COVID-19 Vaccine Gain Traction

Fears of Glass Vial Shortage Prompts Flurry of Industry Activities

Glass Bottles: The Largest Product Type

Glass Ampoules Emerge as a Preferred Packaging Option for Pharma Companies

Silica Bottles Facilitate Targeted Drug Delivery

Recyclability and Sustainability Increases Commodity Value of Glass, Paving Way for Use in Pharma Sector

Concerns over Sustainability of Plastic Brings to Light the Importance of Glass for Pharmaceutical Packaging Companies

Innovative Glass Packaging Solutions Help Improve Quality of Drugs

Glass Flakes: A Key Concern for the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Manufacturers

Aluminosilicate Glass Emerges as a Solution to the Issue of Glass Flakes

Parenteral Packaging Market Drives Demand for Novel Packaging Solutions

Blister Packaging: The Mainstay of Pharmaceutical Packaging

Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Strong Demand for Unit-Dose Packaging for Patient Compliance Supports Growth

R&D Initiatives Set Perfect Stage for Market Growth

Pharmaceutical Industry: A Promising Application for Flexible Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging Sector Makes Widespread Use of Caps and Closures

Self-Administration Drug Delivery Devices Fuel Market Growth

Small Batch Productions Find Favor in Pharma Industry

Increasing Use of Blow/Fill/Seal Technology in Pharmaceutical Packaging Applications

Rising Demand for Integrated and Flexible Packaging Solutions in Pharma Industry

Demand Continues to Grow for Ready-to-Use Packaging Systems

Labeling & Serialization Benefits from Increased Focus on Preventing Counterfeiting of Drugs

Tamper-Proof Packaging Gains Prominence in Pharmaceutical Industry

Rise of Smart Packaging in Pharmaceutical Sector Boosts Market Prospects

Smart Pharma Packaging Solutions Influence Market Prospects

Digitization Facilitates Transformation Pharmaceutical Packaging Space

AI and Data: Role in Inspection and Minimizing Non-Compliance for Pharma Packaging Sector

Blockchain Comes into Spotlight to Fight Counterfeiting of Drugs

Technological Advancements & Innovations Drive Growth in Pharmaceutical Packaging Market

Intelligent Pharmaceutical Packaging Focus on Improving User Experience

A New Hybrid Material for Packaging COVID-19 Vaccines and Other Biologics: Combining the Best of Glass and Plastic

Sustainable Packaging: An Important Consideration for Pharma Packaging Companies

Strict Regulatory Standards for Packaging & Need to Eliminate Counterfeit Products Influence Market Development

