Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Reach $161.6 Billion by 2026

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 3043

Companies: 246 - Players covered include 3M Company; Amcor plc; AptarGroup, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Berry Global, Inc.; Catalent, Inc.; CCL Industries Inc.; Flexituff Ventures International Ltd.; Gerresheimer AG; KlÃ¶ckner Pentaplast Group; MaxQ; McKesson Corporation; Schott AG; Vetter Pharma International GmbH; W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.; West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.; WestRock Company and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Material (Plastics & Polymers, Paper & Paperboards, Glass, Metals, Other Materials); Product Type (Plastic Bottles, Parenteral Containers, Caps & Closures, Blister Packs, Labels & Accessories, Pre-Fillable Syringes, Pre-Fillable Inhalers, Other Product Types); End-Use (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Contract Packaging, Retail Pharmacy, Institutional Pharmacy, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; India; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Brazil; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Reach $161.6 Billion by 2026

A key sector of the global packaging industry, pharmaceutical packaging is designed to offer protection and storage of various types of pharmaceutical products like medications, drugs and others. Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing healthcare awareness, new drug approvals, rising healthcare spending and buoyant market for biopharmaceuticals and generics. The demand for packaging in pharmaceutical industry is also propelled by regulations pertaining to tracing and serialization of products. The advent of novel biochemical compounds and drug delivery systems along with innovations in pharmaceuticals like blow fill seal vials, prefilled syringes and powder applications are influencing the packaging market. Another factor driving the market growth is rising geriatric population and increasing incident of chronic conditions, pushing the demand for new and effective pharmaceutical products. The rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is providing support to the growth of pharmaceutical packaging market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pharmaceutical Packaging estimated at US$120.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$161.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Plastics & Polymers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR to reach US$83.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper & Paperboards segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.1% share of the global Pharmaceutical Packaging market. Plastics and polymers segment dominate market share, due to their easily moldable nature and ability to provide protective capabilities in a cost effective manner. Paper and paperboard is another key type of material used in packaging of pharmaceutical products, specifically for secondary and tertiary packaging purposes. The material finds use in making shrink wraps, cartons, cardboards, and boxes.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $41.6 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $24 Billion by 2026

The Pharmaceutical Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.6 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 34.87% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$24 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$26.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is a major market and likely to play an active role in driving the popularity and adoption of pharmaceutical packaging solutions in the region due to launch of various products with specific packaging needs. The region benefits from the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, availability of advanced technological research platforms, include the increasing funding towards research and development and increased government support. Growth in Europe is fueled by increasing pharmaceutical production and rising adoption of flexible packaging solutions by leading pharmaceutical companies. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness high growth due to expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, increasing pharmaceutical production, a sizeable patient pool, rising consumer awareness and the need for novel packaging materials.

Glass Segment to Reach $25 Billion by 2026

Glass is a key material used in pharmaceutical packaging, primarily due to the inert nature of glass. The market for glass packaging material is expected to continue witnessing high demand drive by the increasing availability and manufacture of atmosphere-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs. In the global Glass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.7 Billion will reach a projected size of US$19.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.4% CAGR through the analysis period.

Sustainable Packaging: An Important Consideration for Pharma Packaging Companies

The negative effects of plastic landfill, environmental destruction and climate change has led to growing interest in sustainable packaging. Using creative and technological innovation, the pharmaceutical industry has taken steps to reduce the use of plastic packaging. In case of pharma industries, packaging not only serves aesthetic purposes but is also used for functional purposes such as extending expiry dates, protection from sunlight and providing taper evidence. Due to these factors, it is not easy to replace plastic with sustainable materials as they may not protect the product. Also, plastic is durable, easy to manufacture and cheap. However, the pharmaceutical industry has progressively improved by using sustainable materials and eco-conscious manufacturing methods to reduce its carbon footprint. For instance, Merck uses stainless steel canisters in production, reuses expanded polystyrene (EPS) boxes and uses more cardboard than plastic which drastically reduced waste generation.

Pharma companies have also started using 3D modelling and 3D printing techniques to develop packaging ideas. This reduces wastage while designing packaging and makes the manufacturing process more sustainable and streamlined. Instead of plastic, the pharmaceutical industry is also looking at using sustainable materials that can be created, harvested or sourced with minimum impact on environment and that can be reused and recycled. Some sustainable materials that can be used in pharmaceutical packaging are PLA (polylactic acid), Biodegradable products, Post consumer regrind (PCR) and PET or PE made from sugarcane. With these new developments in making packaging more sustainable and environmental friendly, the pharma industry is also channeling more funds to develop more sustainable methods. Though becoming 100% plastic-free is a long way off, the pharma industry is taking steps in the right direction by becoming more sustainable and environmentally conscious. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.