Global Pharmaceutical Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials Analysis 2012-2018

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Pharmaceutical Partnering Terms and Agreements 2012 to 2018 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Pharmaceutical partnering deals.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Pharmaceutical deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Pharmaceutical partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Pharmaceutical deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Pharmaceutical partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Pharmaceutical dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 8,000 online deal records of actual Pharmaceutical deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Pharmaceutical partnering and dealmaking since 2012.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Pharmaceutical technologies and products.

Key benefits

In-depth understanding of Pharmaceutical deal trends since 2012

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Pharmaceutical agreements with real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Pharmaceutical contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2012

Insight into terms included in a Pharmaceutical partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope



Trends in Pharmaceutical dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012

Analysis of Pharmaceutical deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Pharmaceutical deals

Access to Pharmaceutical contract documents

Leading Pharmaceutical deals by value since 2012

Most active Pharmaceutical dealmakers since 2012

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fkrwc5/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

