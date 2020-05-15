Global Pharmaceutical Trade and Supply Chain: COVID-19 Sector Impact Survey

DUBLIN, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Trade and Supply Chain Survey - Q1 2020: Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Sector Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Sector Impact: Pharmaceutical Trade and Supply Chain Survey - Q1 2020" provides in-house analyst expertise on the results of a 5 minute survey of 13 Pharma clients and prospects, which was fielded from March 13, 2020 to March 24, 2020.

This report provides an assessment of how the pharmaceutical industry perceives the supply chain disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the challenges associated with clinical trials, logistics, API and finished dose manufacturing.

Since the first case was diagnosed in Wuhan, China , in December 2019 , COVID-19 cases have continued to rise rapidly across the globe.

Benchmark companies' primary concerns

Determine the impact of COVID-19 to date on supply chains

Assess companies' strategic future plans

Track changes to corporate strategy and attitudes

Study Design

Primary Business Concerns

Impact of COVID-19 on Company Revenue

Dedicated Planning Team

Supply Chain Concerns

Clinical Trial Concerns

Planning Scenarios

Summary

Appendix

