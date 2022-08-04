Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Report 2022-2027: Foray into Digital Health Solutions & Increased Engagement in High-Touch Care Management Creates Growth Opportunities

Aug 04, 2022, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market (2022-2027) by Service, Business Model, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market is estimated to be USD 466.7 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 618.68 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.
Market SegmentationsThe Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market is segmented based on Service, Business Model, End-User, and Geography.
- By Service, the market is classified into Specialty Pharmacy Services, Drug Formulary Management, Benefit Plan Design and Consultation, Mail Order Service, and Other Services.
- By Business Model, the market is classified into Government Health Programs, Employer-sponsored Programs, and Health Insurance Management.
- By End-User, the market is classified into Pharmacy Benefit Management Organization, Mail Order Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Inpatient Pharmacies, and Outpatient Pharmacies.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Gaps in Information and Care in the Healthcare Industry
- Growth in FDA Approvals for Orphan and Specialty Drugs
- Prevalence of Fraud, Waste, and Abuse in Healthcare
- Shift Towards Individualized Medicines
Restraints
- PBMs Maligned And Scrutinized For Pricing
- Declining Growth From Generics
Opportunities
- Foray into Digital Health Solutions
- Move Away From a Standalone Mentality
- Increased Engagement in High-Touch Care Management
Challenges
- Legal Uncertainty & Impending Limitations On PBM Tools
- Significant Delays Cause Dissatisfaction
