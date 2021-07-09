Global Phase Change Materials (PCM) Market 2021-2031

DUBLIN, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Phase Change Materials 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Phase Change Materials (PCMs) are wax-like thermal compounds that change phase at a specifically formulated temperature. A wide range of PCMs have been developed including organic (paraffins and fatty acids), inorganics (salt hydrates and metallic) and eutectic combination of organic and/or inorganic materials.

Thermal energy storage using PCMs is an effective way to store thermal energy, and makes them attractive for sustainable, environmentally friendly solutions. PCMs store thermal energy in the form of latent heat and provide maximum energy performance with minimal impact on the environment.

Latent heat energy storage (LHES) system PCMs are well known for its excellent thermal energy storage and release during melting and solidifications respectively, and are a key solution for the implementation of renewable energies. PCMs can be efficiently deployed in applications where significant temperature difference exists in the system for intermittent thermal energy storage. These systems take advantage of the latent heat of phase change of PCM during their melting/ solidification processes to store or release heat depending on the needs and availability.

PCM products are used to improve whole-building energy efficiency in retail, commercial, hospitality, and industrial applications; enable safe transport of sensitive food and pharmaceutical products; and provide enhanced thermal storage capabilities for industrial and commercial processes, among other applications.

Report contents include:

Types of phase change materials, properties, advantages, drawbacks. Types covered include paraffins, non-paraffins, salt and salt composites, metal and metal alloys, biobased, nanomaterials based.

Patent analysis.

Markets for phase change materials including aerospace, automotive, building and construction, energy, electronics, medical, food and drink, packaging, shipping, solar thermal systems, textiles and apparel.

Global revenues for phase change materials by type, market and region.

In depth profiles of 47 companies including types of phase change materials produced, products, target markets, production capabilities, contact details. Companies profiled include Advanced Cooling Technologies, Axiotherm GmbH, Boyd Corporation, HeatVentors, Croda, Encapsys LLC, Hangzhou Ruhr New Material Technology Co., Ltd. and many more.

Markets where PCMs are applied, include:

Buildings for thermal management.

Cement and pavements.

Heat pumps.

Electronic devices.

Solar power plants.

Cooling vests and clothing in medical and textiles.

Thermal management in electric vehicle batteries.

Thermal batteries.

Refrigerated packaging and transport

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 What are Phase change materials (PCMs)?

1.2 Markets

1.3 Market drivers

1.4 Properties of Phase Change Materials (PCMs)

1.5 Phase change materials (PCM) drawbacks

1.6 Global revenues, 2019-2030

1.6.1 By type

1.6.2 By market



2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Thermal energy storage (TES)

2.1.1 Sensible heat storage

2.1.2 Latent heat storage

2.2 Phase change materials

2.2.1 Organic/biobased phase change materials

2.2.1.1 Advantages and disadvantages

2.2.1.2 Paraffin wax

2.2.1.3 Non-Paraffins/Bio-based

2.2.2 Inorganic phase change materials

2.2.2.1 Salt hydrates

2.2.2.2 Metal and metal alloy PCMs (High-temperature)

2.2.3 Eutectic mixtures

2.2.4 Encapsulation of PCMs

2.2.4.1 Macroencapsulation

2.2.4.2 Micro/nanoencapsulation

2.2.5 Nanomaterial phase change materials



3 PATENT ANALYSIS



4 END USER MARKETS FOR PHASE CHANGE MATERIALS

4.1 AEROSPACE

4.1.1 Coatings

4.1.2 Propulsion

4.2 AUTOMOTIVE

4.3 BUILDINGS AND CONSTRUCTION

4.3.1 Improved energy efficiency

4.3.2 Concrete

4.3.3 HVAC

4.4 ELECTRONICS

4.4.1 Thermal management and cooling

4.5 PACKAGING AND COLD CHAIN LOGISTICS

4.5.1 Temperature-controlled shipping

4.6 REFRIGERATION SYSTEMS

4.6.1 Commercial refrigeration

4.7 THERMAL STORAGE SYSTEMS

4.7.1 Water heaters

4.7.2 Thermal batteries for water heaters and EVs

4.8 TEXTILES AND APPAREL

4.8.1 Temperature controlled fabrics

4.8.2 Cooling vests



5 COMPANY PROFILES



6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



7 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Cooling Technologies

Axiotherm GmbH

Boyd Corporation

Croda

Encapsys LLC

Hangzhou Ruhr New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

HeatVentors

