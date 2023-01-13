Global Phase I Market Outlook Report 2022-2026 - How Phase I Spend is Divided Between Large CROs, Mid-size CROs, Dedicated Phase I Providers, and AMCs

Jan 13, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phase I Market Outlook: 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The goal of this report is to provide readers with a high-level view of the Phase I clinical development space to illustrate current market dynamics and inform strategic planning.
For this report, 125 Phase I decision-makers were surveyed to share their insights into where the Phase I market is now and what changes they expect over the next four years.
Current and predicted study spend and outsourcing proportions are key pieces of information with which sponsors and service providers should be familiar.
Understanding the service provider selection environment is also critical due to the widespread use of service providers in the Phase I space; respondents have shared key service provider selection criteria for both complex and simple Phase I studies.
Finally, staying on top of trends such as use of challenge trials, diagnostic development, and how companies are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic helps readers stay current with market happenings and plan for what the market is expected to look like in 2026.
What you will learn:
- 4-year examination of the industry's Phase I market dynamics (e.g., study volume, outsourced spend); including respondent rationale for predicted changes
- How Phase I spend is divided between large CROs, mid-size CROs, dedicated Phase I providers, and AMCs and how this varies by sponsor size
- Average dollar value of outsourced Phase I studies and the dollar value of studies respondents are comfortable awarding to each provider type
- Which roles have the most responsibility for each of six different decisions related to Phase I study outsourcing
- Evolution of trends in the Phase I market (e.g., diagnostic development, challenge trials, changes in study complexity, geographic expansion, pandemic-related changes expected to remain in place after the pandemic has subsided, etc.)
Pharma:
- Use the predictions of your peers to identify in what types of studies your competition is investing resources and understand how your company's strategy compares to that of the industry
- Ensure your Phase I outsourcing practices are industry standard or better
CROs:
- Utilize this information to ensure your capabilities and capacity are in line with the study types and volume that will be needed by sponsors in the near future
- Gain understanding of the key decision-makers within sponsor organizations to develop more targeted communications
- Understand the criteria used to select service providers and how the top criteria differ between simple and complex Phase I studies
Major Topics:
- Market Dynamics
- Provider Selection
- Trends and Predictions
- Study Data
- Demographics
Key Topics Covered:
Copyright and Use Guide
How to Use this Report
Introduction
Methodology
Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement
Demographics
Participant Criteria
Major Sections
Market Dynamics
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Spend on Phase I Studies
- Outsourced Proportion of Phase I Spend
- Value of Average Outsourced Phase I Study
- Largest Study Comfortable Awarding to Each Provider Type
- Outsourced Spend by Provider Type
Provider Selection
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Decision-making Influence by Role
- Preferred Provider Agreements
- Preferred Provider Use
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Top Provider Selection Attributes - Simple vs Complex Studies
Trends and Predictions
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Locations of Phase I Studies
- Phase I Study Complexity
- Sponsor Interest in Current Trends
- Pandemic-related Changes Expected to Remain
Study Data
- Study Volume & Design
- Spend on Phase I Studies
- Reasons for Anticipated Increase in Phase I Study Spend
- Reasons for Anticipated Decrease in Phase I Study Spend
- Locations of Phase I Studies
- Phase I Study Subjects
- Outsourcing Practices
- Outsourced Proportion of Phase I Spend
- Reasons for Anticipated Increase in Phase I
- Outsourcing Proportion
- Reasons for Anticipated Decrease in Phase I Outsourcing Proportion
- Value of Average Outsourced Phase I Study
- Largest Study Comfortable Awarding to Each Provider Type
- Outsourced Spend by Provider Type
- Benefits of Large, Full-service CROs
- Benefits of Mid-size, Multi-service CROs
- Benefits of Dedicated Phase I Providers
- Benefits of Academic Medical Centers
- Phase I Activity Outsourcing
- Provider Perceptions and Selection
- Number of Preferred Providers
- Proportion of Outsourced Phase I Activities Allocated to Preferred Providers
- Service Provider Familiarity
- Service Provider Reported Usage
- Service Provider Preference
- Provider Selection Attributes - Complex Studies
- Provider Selection Attributes - Simple Studies
- Reasons Providers Lose Bids
- Decision-making Influence: Designing the Phase I Study
- Decision-making Influence: Deciding whether to Outsource Study
- Decision-making Influence: Holding the Budget for Study Conduct
- Decision-making Influence: Deciding which CROs to Invite to Bid
- Decision-making Influence: Making the Final CRO Selection
- Decision-making Influence: Directly Managing CRO Delivery
- Trends & Predictions
- Recruiting Patient Populations in China
- Recruiting Healthy Volunteers in China
- Study Complexity
- Access to Clinic/Bed Space
- Interest in Challenge Trials
- Interest in Diagnostic Development
- Interest in In-silico Modeling and Simulation
- Use of Multiple Sites/Centers
- Use of Multiple Countries
- Use of Hospitals or Academic Centers
- Expectation About Pandemic-related Changes
- Pandemic-related Changes Expected to Remain
Demographics
- Company Size
- Areas of Responsibility
- Respondent Location
- Job Title
- Drug Development Involvement
- Drug Development Involvement by Phase
