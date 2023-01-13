Global Phase I Market Outlook Report 2022-2026 - How Phase I Spend is Divided Between Large CROs, Mid-size CROs, Dedicated Phase I Providers, and AMCs

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phase I Market Outlook: 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The goal of this report is to provide readers with a high-level view of the Phase I clinical development space to illustrate current market dynamics and inform strategic planning.

For this report, 125 Phase I decision-makers were surveyed to share their insights into where the Phase I market is now and what changes they expect over the next four years.



Current and predicted study spend and outsourcing proportions are key pieces of information with which sponsors and service providers should be familiar.

Understanding the service provider selection environment is also critical due to the widespread use of service providers in the Phase I space; respondents have shared key service provider selection criteria for both complex and simple Phase I studies.

Finally, staying on top of trends such as use of challenge trials, diagnostic development, and how companies are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic helps readers stay current with market happenings and plan for what the market is expected to look like in 2026.



What you will learn:

4-year examination of the industry's Phase I market dynamics (e.g., study volume, outsourced spend); including respondent rationale for predicted changes

How Phase I spend is divided between large CROs, mid-size CROs, dedicated Phase I providers, and AMCs and how this varies by sponsor size

Average dollar value of outsourced Phase I studies and the dollar value of studies respondents are comfortable awarding to each provider type

Which roles have the most responsibility for each of six different decisions related to Phase I study outsourcing

Evolution of trends in the Phase I market (e.g., diagnostic development, challenge trials, changes in study complexity, geographic expansion, pandemic-related changes expected to remain in place after the pandemic has subsided, etc.)

Pharma:

Use the predictions of your peers to identify in what types of studies your competition is investing resources and understand how your company's strategy compares to that of the industry

Ensure your Phase I outsourcing practices are industry standard or better

CROs:

Utilize this information to ensure your capabilities and capacity are in line with the study types and volume that will be needed by sponsors in the near future

Gain understanding of the key decision-makers within sponsor organizations to develop more targeted communications

Understand the criteria used to select service providers and how the top criteria differ between simple and complex Phase I studies

Major Topics:

Market Dynamics

Provider Selection

Trends and Predictions

Study Data

Demographics

Key Topics Covered:



Copyright and Use Guide



How to Use this Report



Introduction



Methodology



Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement



Demographics



Participant Criteria



Major Sections



Market Dynamics

Primary Section Takeaways

Spend on Phase I Studies

Outsourced Proportion of Phase I Spend

Value of Average Outsourced Phase I Study

Largest Study Comfortable Awarding to Each Provider Type

Outsourced Spend by Provider Type

Provider Selection

Primary Section Takeaways

Decision-making Influence by Role

Preferred Provider Agreements

Preferred Provider Use

Number of Preferred Providers

Top Provider Selection Attributes - Simple vs Complex Studies

Trends and Predictions

Primary Section Takeaways

Locations of Phase I Studies

Phase I Study Complexity

Sponsor Interest in Current Trends

Pandemic-related Changes Expected to Remain

Study Data

Study Volume & Design

Spend on Phase I Studies

Reasons for Anticipated Increase in Phase I Study Spend

Reasons for Anticipated Decrease in Phase I Study Spend

Locations of Phase I Studies

Phase I Study Subjects

Outsourcing Practices

Outsourced Proportion of Phase I Spend

Reasons for Anticipated Increase in Phase I

Outsourcing Proportion

Reasons for Anticipated Decrease in Phase I Outsourcing Proportion

Value of Average Outsourced Phase I Study

Largest Study Comfortable Awarding to Each Provider Type

Outsourced Spend by Provider Type

Benefits of Large, Full-service CROs

Benefits of Mid-size, Multi-service CROs

Benefits of Dedicated Phase I Providers

Benefits of Academic Medical Centers

Phase I Activity Outsourcing

Provider Perceptions and Selection

Number of Preferred Providers

Proportion of Outsourced Phase I Activities Allocated to Preferred Providers

Service Provider Familiarity

Service Provider Reported Usage

Service Provider Preference

Provider Selection Attributes - Complex Studies

Provider Selection Attributes - Simple Studies

Reasons Providers Lose Bids

Decision-making Influence: Designing the Phase I Study

Decision-making Influence: Deciding whether to Outsource Study

Decision-making Influence: Holding the Budget for Study Conduct

Decision-making Influence: Deciding which CROs to Invite to Bid

Decision-making Influence: Making the Final CRO Selection

Decision-making Influence: Directly Managing CRO Delivery

Trends & Predictions

Recruiting Patient Populations in China

Recruiting Healthy Volunteers in China

Study Complexity

Access to Clinic/Bed Space

Interest in Challenge Trials

Interest in Diagnostic Development

Interest in In-silico Modeling and Simulation

Use of Multiple Sites/Centers

Use of Multiple Countries

Use of Hospitals or Academic Centers

Expectation About Pandemic-related Changes

Pandemic-related Changes Expected to Remain

Demographics

Company Size

Areas of Responsibility

Respondent Location

Job Title

Drug Development Involvement

Drug Development Involvement by Phase

