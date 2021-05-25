Global Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking Report 2021 - Companies Turn to CROs for the Heavy Lifting of their Clinical Development Programs

DUBLIN, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking (13th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We know many sponsor companies turn to CROs for the heavy lifting of their clinical development programs.

Finding the service provider best suited to meet trial needs and ensuring that provider can meet performance expectations constitutes the onerous and time-intensive decision-making process that companies take on if they need to outsource any or all components of their clinical trials.

In other words, companies need a reliable resource to shed light on CRO selection and CRO performance. This report is that resource. We aim to alleviate some of the stress associated with this process by enhancing your ability to make informed decisions.

Want to learn what the outsourcing community considers when it comes to CRO selection? Or how to get a sense of a provider's brand positioning, customer loyalty, and attribute-specific strengths and weaknesses? Whether you're a sponsor or provider, use this research to glean what you need to make the best decisions possible for your clinical development programs and service offerings.

This report includes insights from 237 experienced Phase II/III outsourcers and more than 800 service provider encounters.

What You Will Learn:

Sponsors:

Discover which service providers your company should consider for your clinical development programs by seeing how your peers' expectations line up with individual CROs

Gain insight into CRO customer loyalty based on overall customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend and likelihood to use again

Learn which Phase II/III-specific attributes drive outsourcing selection, and explore verbatim responses from recent customers on CRO performance

Service Providers:

Compare how your company matches up against your competitors across 21 attributes grouped by Budget, Delivery, Staff and Services

Learn how to improve your marketing messaging by focusing on the areas in which customers say you excel compared to the competition

Find out which factors affect sponsor outsourcing preferences, and which factors are gaining in importance for future outsourcing

Major Topics:

Service Provider Selection Process

Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Service Provider Performance and Loyalty

Company Service Quality Profiles

Key Topics Covered:

1. Service Provider Selection Process

Primary Section Takeaways

Preferred Provider Agreements

Selection Attributes

Use of Outside Consultants for CRO Identification and Selection

Select Respondent Comments

2. Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Primary Section Takeaways

Phase II/III Leadership, Familiarity, and Use

Service Provider Preference

Service Provider Preference among Users

Cost Perceptions

Cost Experience among Users

Summary Table

3. Service Provider Performance and Loyalty

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations

Performance Across Service Providers

Budget Factors

Delivery Factors

Staff Characteristics

Services

Customer Loyalty: 2021

Customer Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average

4. Company Service Quality Profiles

Bioclinica

Covance

Eurofins

ICON

IQVIA

Medpace

Parexel

Pharm-Olam International

PPD

PRA

Syneos Health

Synteract

Worldwide Clinical Trials

5. Study Data

Phase II/III Leaders, Unprompted

Phase II/III Leaders, Prompted

Service Provider Familiarity

Service Provider Familiarity - Additional Providers

Service Provider Usage

Service Provider Preference

Service Provider Differentiation

Service Provider Cost Perceptions

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Selection Drivers: Selecting among Preferred Providers

Preferred Provider Attributes Gaining Importance

Selection Drivers: When Not Using Preferred Providers

Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers

Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance: No Preferred Providers

Use of Outside Consultants for CRO Identification and Selection

Outside Consultant Assistance

Service Provider Drill-downs

Advanced Clinical



Bioclinica



Clinical Research Services (CRS)



Clinipace



Clintec



Covance



CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting



DaVita Clinical Research



DCRI-Duke



Eurofins



Frontage



George Clinical



ICON



Innovaderm



IQVIA



Linical Accelovance



Medpace



Medsource



MMS Holdings



NAMSA



Navitas Life Sciences



Novotech



Ora



Parexel



Pharm-Olam International



PharPoint



PPD



PRA



Premier Research



PSI



QPS



Rho



SGS Life Sciences



Syneos Health



Synteract



Worldwide Clinical Trials

6. Demographics

Company Type

Headquarters Location

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Outsourcing Involvement by Phase

Involvement in Clinical Development

Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility

Years of Industry Experience

Age

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cam699

