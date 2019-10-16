Global Phenol Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phenol market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Bisphenol A, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.6 Billion by the year 2025, Bisphenol A will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$274 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$227 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Bisphenol A will reach a market size of US$606.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Compañía Española de Petróleos SAU; Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation; INEOS Phenol; Kumho P&B Chemicals, Inc.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.







IV. COMPETITION



COMPANIA ESPANOLA DE PETROLEOS SAU

FORMOSA CHEMICALS & FIBRE CORPORATION

INEOS PHENOL GMBH

KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS, INC.

MITSUI CHEMICALS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

