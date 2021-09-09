Global Phenolic Resin Market with Highlights on the Impact of COVID-19, 2020-2024 | Advantages of Phenolic Resins to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the Phenolic Resin Market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 4.56 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Growing building and construction activities are identified as some of the drivers for the Phenolic Resin Market.

The Phenolic Resin Market is segmented by type (Resol, Novoloc, and others), application (wood adhesives, molding, laminates, insulation, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for phenolic resin in the region.

Companies Mentioned

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

DIC Corp.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Hexcel Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

