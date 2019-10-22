Global Pheochromocytoma Pipeline Report 2019: Development Activities & Commercial Assessment

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pheochromocytoma - Pipeline Insight, 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pheochromocytoma - Pipeline Insight, 2019 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication.

A detailed picture of the Pheochromocytoma pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Pheochromocytoma treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Pheochromocytoma commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Pheochromocytoma collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Pheochromocytoma Pipeline Development Activities

Pheochromocytoma pipeline report covers 11+ companies. Some of the key players include Exelixis (Cabozantinib) and Pfizer (Sunitinib), Advanced Accelerator Applications (Lutathera) etc.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in discovery and preclinical, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 stage. Drugs under development as a monotherapy or combination therapy are also included. It also analyses key players involved in Pheochromocytoma targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects with the appropriate reasons if available.

Pheochromocytoma Analytical Perspective

In-depth Pheochromocytoma Commercial Assessment of products

This report provides an in-depth Commercial Assessment of therapeutic drugs have been included which comprises of collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which includes Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering), Company-Academia Collaborations, and Acquisition analysis in both Graphical and tabulated form.

Scope of the report

The Pheochromocytoma report provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for Pheochromocytoma across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages

It comprises of detailed profiles of Pheochromocytoma therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities including technology, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details

Detailed Pheochromocytoma Research and Development progress and trial details, results wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study

Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Pheochromocytoma



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Pheochromocytoma

2.1. Pheochromocytoma Disease Overview

2.2. Pheochromocytoma History

2.3. Pheochromocytoma Symptoms

2.4. Pheochromocytoma Causes

2.5. Pheochromocytoma Pathophysiology

2.6. Pheochromocytoma Diagnosis

2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines



3. Pheochromocytoma Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Treatment Guidelines



4. Pheochromocytoma- An Analytical Perspective

4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment

4.1.1. Pheochromocytoma companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends

4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary

4.1.2. Pheochromocytoma Collaboration Deals

4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

4.1.2.2. Pheochromocytoma Acquisition Analysis

4.2. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs

4.2.1. Assessment by Phase of Development

4.2.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono/Combination)

4.2.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type

4.2.3. Assessment by Route of Administration

4.2.4. Assessment by Molecule Type

4.2.5. Assessment by MOA



5. Pheochromocytoma Pipeline Therapeutics

5.1. Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

5.1.1. Comparative Analysis

5.2. Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

5.3. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

5.4. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products

5.5. Inactive Products



6. Pheochromocytoma-Products Analysis

6.1. Product Profiles

6.1.1. Cabozantinib- Exelixis

6.1.1.1. Product Description

6.1.1.1.1. Product Overview

6.1.1.1.2. Mechanism of Action

6.1.1.2. Research and Development

6.1.1.2.1. Clinical Studies

6.1.1.2.1.1. Detailed Study Description

6.1.1.2.1.2. Study Results

6.1.1.2.1.3. Clinical Trials: Tabular View

6.1.1.3. Product Development Activities

6.1.1.3.1. Tabulated Product Summary

6.1.1.3.1.1. General Description Table

6.1.2. Sunitinib- Pfizer

6.1.3. Lutathera- Advanced Accelerator Applications



7. Recent Technologies



8. Pheochromocytoma Key Companies

8.1. Astex Pharmaceuticals

8.2. Pfizer

8.3. BioSynthema

8.4. Oncoceutics

8.5. FUJIFILM RI Pharma

8.6. Progenics Pharmaceuticals

8.7. Novartis

8.8. Eisai Co Ltd

8.9. Merck & Co

8.10. Advanced Accelerator Applications

8.11. Exelixis



9. Pheochromocytoma Key Products

9.1. Guadecitabine

9.2. Sunitinib

9.3. Lutetium (177Lu) oxodotreotide

9.4. ONC 201

9.5. 3-iodobenzylguanidine (I-131)

9.6. Iobenguane I-131

9.7. Dovitinib

9.8. Lenvatinib

9.9. Pembrolizumab

9.10. Lutetium (177Lu) oxodotreotide

9.11. Cabozantinib



10. Dormant and Discontinued Products

10.1. Dormant Products

10.1.1. Reasons for being dormant

10.2. Discontinued Products

10.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation



11. Pheochromocytoma- Unmet Needs



12. Pheochromocytoma- Future Perspectives



13. Appendix



