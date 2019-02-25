Global Phorone (CAS 504-20-1) Markets Report 2019 - Focus on Applications, Manufacturing Methods, Patents, Prices & End-Use Sectors
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phorone (CAS 504-20-1) Market Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Global Report 2019 is a result of industry experts' diligent work on Researching the world market of phorone. The report helps to build up a clear view of the market (trends and prospects), identify major players in the industry, and estimate main downstream sectors.
The first chapter introduces the product by providing review of the most of its characteristics (composition, structure, hazards, storage, toxicological & ecological information, etc.). The second chapter focuses on phorone end-uses, the third one gives summary on a number of patents.
The forth chapter deals with phorone market trends review, distinguish phorone manufacturers and suppliers. Chapter 5 summarizes phorone prices data. The last chapter analyses phorone downstream markets.
The phorone global market Report 2019 key points:
- Phorone description, its application areas and related patterns
- Phorone market situation
- Phorone manufacturers and distributors
- Phorone prices (by region and provided by market players)
- Phorone end-uses breakdown
- Phorone downstream industries trends
Key Topics Covered:
1. PHORONE GENERAL INFORMATION
1.1. General information, synonyms
1.2. Composition, chemical structure
1.3. Safety information
1.4. Hazards identification
1.5. Handling and storage
1.6. Toxicological & ecological information
1.7. Transport information
2. PHORONE APPLICATION
3. PHORONE MANUFACTURING METHODS
4. PHORONE PATENTS
5. PHORONE MARKET WORLDWIDE
5.1. General phorone market situation, trends
5.2. Manufacturers of phorone
Europe
Asia
North America
5.3. Suppliers of phorone
Europe
Asia
North America
5.4. Phorone market forecast
6. PHORONE MARKET PRICES
Europe
Asia
North America
7. PHORONE END-USE SECTOR
