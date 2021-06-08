Global Phosphate Fertilizers Market- Coromandel International Ltd., EuroChem Group AG, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

Download FREE Sample Report

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for phosphate fertilizers.

The phosphate fertilizers market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. The study identifies the shrinking arable land due to rapid urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the phosphate fertilizers market growth during the next few years.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The phosphate fertilizers market covers the following areas:

Phosphate Fertilizers Market Sizing

Phosphate Fertilizers Market Forecast

Phosphate Fertilizers Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Coromandel International Ltd.

EuroChem Group AG

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC

Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co.

Nutrien Ltd.

OCP SA

PhosAgro AG

The Mosaic Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

