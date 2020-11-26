Global Phosphate Markets,2019-2020 & Forecast to 2025 - Market is Driven by the Expanding Agricultural Industry Globally

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Phosphate: Types, Applications and Regional Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The focus of this report, includes all phosphate salts produced for sale in various forms and grades.



The report studies global market for phosphates, using 2019 as a base year and providing estimates for each year of the forecast period, from 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rate (CAGR).



This report covers technological, economic and business considerations of phosphates with an analysis of the global market. The report includes descriptions of market forces relevant to the phosphate industry and areas of application, as well as analyzing the impact of COVID-19 on the global phosphate market in each application area.



The phosphate industry provides phosphate salts used in the manufacture of phosphatic and complex fertilizers. Few phosphates are directly used as fertilizers in the soil, as some are used as intermediate products to make complex fertilizers like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizers. Another noteworthy use of phosphate salt is in animal feed as a source of phosphorus.

Phosphate salts are also used in industrial wastewater treatment, as well as food and beverage applications. Although the use of phosphate salts in detergents has been banned in a few countries, it still serves as one of the most important ingredients in several applications.

The growth of the global phosphate market is driven by the expanding agricultural industry globally. Market growth can also be attributed to the rising demand for nutritious food products coupled with increasing health awareness among consumers and a growing population base, especially in developing nations such as India and China.

The consumption of phosphates is increasing in the food and beverage industry in carbonated soft drinks, bottled coffee beverages, dairy products, meats, and eggs. The increasing demand for packaged food and beverages due to their convenience and improved shelf life is driving the market growth.

The phosphate market is expected to experience significant growth during the review period, with the increasing application in water treatment chemicals, metal treatment, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and building and construction end-use industries.

In terms of revenue, the market in Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the phosphate market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing investments in crop production and other agricultural products coupled with the rising population. The Indian government has introduced several schemes such as Per Drop More Crop, which aims to irrigate the fields of every farmer and improve water use efficiency.

Phosphate market players consist of mining companies as well as phosphate salt producers. Some of the key players in the global phosphate market are the Mosaic Co. (U.S.), S.A. OCP (Morocco), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), EuroChem (Switzerland), Innophos Holdings Inc. (U.S.), ICL (Israel), Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC (Jordan), PhosAgro (Russia), and Ma'aden-Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Saudi Arabia).

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Rock Phosphate

Phosphoric Acid

Mining of Phosphate Ore

Phosphate Rock Beneficiation

Market Drivers

Increasing Population and Rising Demand for Food

Soil Degradation

Growth in Consumption of Meat

Growing Demand for Processed Foods in Emerging Economies

Growth in Pharma Industry

Government Subsidies for Phosphate Fertilizer

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Market Opportunity: Phosphate Recovery

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Phosphate Fertilizers

Water-Soluble Fertilizers

Citric Acid Phosphatic Fertilizer

Citrate Acid and Water-Insoluble Fertilizer

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Monoammonium Phosphate

Triple Superphosphate

Single Superphosphate

Double Superphosphate

Animal Feed

Food and Beverages

Common Phosphate Additives in Food and Food Products

Other Applications

Detergent

Cosmetic and Personal Hygiene

Industrial Water Treatment

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Russia

EU 27

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Africa

Morocco

Tunisia

Turkey

South Africa

Chapter 6 Pricing Analysis

Introduction

Global Phosphate Pricing Forecast

U.S. Phosphate Pricing

African Phosphate Pricing

Chinese Phosphate Pricing

Chapter 7 Global Phosphate Mining Sector and Trade Analysis

Overview

Phosphate Rock Reserves and Trade

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Competitive Landscape

Phosphate Mining Companies

Aguia Resources

Fertoz

Itafos

Misr Phosphate

OCP Group

Phosphate Resources (Ci Resources Ltd. Australia )

) Phosphate Product Manufactures

Ecophos Sa

Eurochem

Fosfitalia

ICL Group (Formerly Israel Chemicals)

Innophos Holdings

J.R. Simplot

The Mosaic Co.

Ma'aden Phosphate Co. (Mpc) And Ma'aden Wa'Ad Al Shamal Phosphate Co. (Mwspc)

Nutrien (Formed By Merger Of Potashcorp & Agrium)

Phosagro

Phosphea France

Quimpac S.A.

Rotem Tukey (Partly Fertilizer Production Facility Of Icl Group)

(Partly Fertilizer Production Facility Of Icl Group) Sichuan Lomon Phosphorus Products Inc.

Wengfu Group Co. Ltd.

Chapter 9 Appendix: Acronyms Used in This Report



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y6e7mn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

