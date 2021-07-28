Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market- Amazon.com Inc., American Greetings Corp., Card Factory Plc, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

Download: Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Analysis on Customer Landscape Matrix

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in gifting culture.

The photo printing and merchandise market analysis includes Product segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the growing prominence of print-on-demand services as one of the prime reasons driving the photo printing and merchandise market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Cover the Following Areas:

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Sizing

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Forecast

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.

American Greetings Corp.

Card Factory Plc

Cimpress NV

District Photo Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

Hallmark Licensing LLC

Shutterfly Inc.

Things Remembered Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Photo Kiosk Market - Market Analysis: As photo kiosks account for a significant share of the total physical copies taken globally per year, its market is estimated to reach close to USD 1.5 billion during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Non-Photo Personalized Gifts Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The non-photo personalized gifts market size has the potential to grow by USD 8.75 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.22%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for Leisure products

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Inbound logistics

2.3.3 Operations

2.3.4 Outbound logistics

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

2.3.7 Support activities

2.3.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Photo only

Wall decor

Photo cards

Photo gifts

Calendars

Photo only was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 4%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 3% between 2019 and 2024.

Buy the full photo printing and merchandise market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Product - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Product

5.3 Photo only - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 18: Photo only - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Photo only - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 20: Photo only - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.4 Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 21: Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Wall decor - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 23: Wall decor - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.5 Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 24: Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Photo cards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 26: Photo cards - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.6 Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 27: Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Photo gifts - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 29: Photo gifts - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.7 Calendars - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 30: Calendars - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Calendars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 32: Calendars - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Online

Retail

Kiosk

Online was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing faster than the overall market (around 4%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 5% between 2019 and 2024.

Buy the full photo printing and merchandise market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 34: Distribution channel - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 35: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 36: Online - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 38: Online - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 39: Retail - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Retail - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 41: Retail - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.5 Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 42: Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Kiosk - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 44: Kiosk - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7. Market Segmentation by Device

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Desktop

Mobile

Desktop was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 4%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 3% between 2019 and 2024.

Buy the full photo printing and merchandise market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Device - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Device

Exhibit 47: Comparison by Device

7.3 Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 48: Desktop - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: Desktop- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 50: Desktop - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

7.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 51: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Mobile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 53: Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

7.4 Market opportunity by Device

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Device

8. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 55: Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 4% between 2019 and 2024, which is faster than the overall market.

Buy the report now to obtain meticulously researched actionable insights on the emerging and potential regional markets.

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 57: Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 58: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 60: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 61: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million), exclusive of COVID-19 impact

Exhibit 63: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 64: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 66: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 67: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 69: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 70: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million) &nbs

