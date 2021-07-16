Global Photocatalysts Markets Report 2021-2026: Focus on Construction, Automotive, Medical/Dental, Mechanical/Chemical, Environmental, Consumer Products, Energy

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photocatalysts: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photocatalysts market should reach $5.1 billion by 2026 from $3.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The photocatalyst market scope covers all commercially available battery types that are actively being used. The photocatalyst market report covers all the end use segments in which photocatalyst find application. The photocatalyst industry is also thoroughly analyzed at the regional level.

Increased use in the construction and consumer product sectors and in general improvement of global economic conditions are the main drivers for this expansion, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the period between 2020-2026.

Since 2018, a marked increase in product demand has been partially offset by a significant reduction in the unit prices of raw materials, resulting in lower revenues. With the COVID-19 outbreak, subdued demand from the construction sector has reduced demand for photocatalysts in 2021, which is expected to recover by the end of 2022.

Photocatalysts are a category of catalysts that use photons to activate chemical reactions. Superior oxidizing properties and super-hydrophilicity characterize these products. Since the late 1960s, these unique properties have been used in various commercial products.

Although anatase titanium dioxide is the most common material used to produce photocatalysts, other compounds are available (or are under development) to achieve higher photocatalytic efficiency. Photocatalysts have current and potential use across seven main industry sectors: automotive, construction, consumer products, energy, environmental, mechanical/chemical and medical/dental. This study provides an updated, comprehensive description of photocatalyst materials, types of photocatalysts, production technologies and applications. It details current and emerging applications for these materials.

Sales of photocatalyst-based products in this sector are primarily the result of using glass coatings and additives in building materials.

Market size and estimations are provided in terms of revenue (USD Million) considering 2020 as base year and the market forecast is given for 2021-2026. The regional market size is also covered. The impact of COVID-19 is also considered while deriving market estimations.

The Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

Discussion on milestones in the history of photocatalysts and recent events, and coverage of latest technological developments in the industry

Information on summary of patents awarded, relevant R&D activities of the photocatalysts industry and assessment of regulations and norms concerning the photocatalyst market

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Asahi Glass , Daikin Industries, JSR Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. and Saint-Gobain

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Photocatalysts

Milestones in the History of Photocatalysts and Recent Events

Applications of Photocatalysts

Construction

Automotive

Medical/Dental

Mechanical/Chemical

Environmental

Consumer Products

Energy

Types and Production Technologies

Latest Technological Developments

Visible Light Photocatalyst: Copper Supported on Titanium Oxide

Gold/Titanium Dioxide Photocatalyst with Core-Shell Structure

High-Efficiency Photocatalysts Using High-Surface Area Substrates

Heterostructured Photocatalyst for Carbon Dioxide Decomposition

Hybrid Photocatalyst for Wastewater Treatment

Niobium Nitride Photocatalyst for Water Splitting

Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Material Type

Introduction

Titanium Dioxide

Tungsten Trioxide-Based

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use

Introduction

Construction

Consumer Products

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size by Segment

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments

Introduction

General Trends

Trends by Country and Region

Chapter 8 Market Competition Analysis

Market Competition Structure

Leading Suppliers of Photocatalyst Products

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Asahi Glass

Cardinal Glass Industries Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

GC Corp.

Harvest Aoinn Special Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Itochu Corp.

JSR Corp.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Marusyo Sangyo

Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Materials Corp.

Murakami Corp.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Nippon Soda

Okitsumo Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Saint-Gobain

Showa Denko

Toto

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vbiura

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

