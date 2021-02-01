Global Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Exceed $30 Billion in 2025 - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photographic and photocopying equipment market is expected to grow from $23.31 billion in 2020 to $24.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $30.58 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The photographic and photocopying equipment market consists of sales of photographic and photocopying equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce photographic and photocopying equipment such as cameras (except television and video), projectors, film developing equipment, photocopying equipment, and microfilm equipment. The photographic and photocopying equipment market is segmented into cameras (except television and video); projectors; photocopying equipment; and other photographic and photocopying equipment manufacturing.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global photographic and photocopying equipment market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global photographic and photocopying equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global photographic and photocopying equipment market.



Projector manufacturers are offering laser projectors to customers seeking energy efficient equipment that offer high quality images. Laser projectors use laser light source whereas traditional projectors use xenon lamps. Laser projectors offer high quality images, vivid color reproduction, and 20000 hours of maintenance-free operation. Laser projectors are comparatively energy efficient, and last longer than lamp-based projectors. Laser projectors are widely used in business presentations, home theatre systems, gaming, and movie screening. Due to these benefits, laser projectors are one of the fastest growing segments of the projector market. Major companies manufacturing laser projectors are Epson, Casio, Sony, Christie, and Panasonic.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on photographic and photocopying equipment manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.



The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the photographic and photocopying equipment manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy



The photographic and photocopying equipment manufacturing market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3. 4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth.



Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market Trends and Strategies



8. Impact of COVID-19 on Photographic and Photocopying Equipment



9. Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market Size and Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers of the Market

9.2.2. Restraints on the Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers of the Market

9.3.2. Restraints on the Market



10. Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region

10.3. Global Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region



11. Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Cameras (Except Television and Video)

Projectors

Photocopying Equipment

Other Photographic and Photocopying Equipment

11.2. Global Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Household

Commercial

11.3. Global Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market, Segmentation by Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Small

Medium

Large

11.4. Global Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market, Segmentation by Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Autonomous

Semi-autonomous

Manual

12. Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market Metrics

12.1. Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Photographic and Photocopying Equipment Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

Canon Inc

Xerox Corporation

Avid Technology Inc

X-Rite Incorporated

Ricoh Electronics

