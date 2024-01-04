Global Photoinitiator (Radical & Cationic) Market to 2024: $1.4 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photoinitiator Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photoinitiator market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2024 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the global photoinitiator market looks promising with opportunities in UV cured coatings, inks, and, adhesives. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for photoinitiator due to its excellent properties like relative stability and range of light absorption.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the photoinitiator industry, include Improved performance of UV cured coating photoinitiators in the electronic assembly and Advancement in Light Cure Adhesive Technology.

The report forecasts that UV cured coatings are expected to remain the largest application due to its increasing demand in wood coatings, automotive coatings, and powder coatings. UV cured inks is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand in printing, graphic arts, and LED ink curing.

Within the photoinitiator market, free radical type will remain the largest product type segment and is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by an increase in demand of photoinitiator in various applications such as medical devices, electronic devices, glass, and others.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for photoinitiators in electronic, packaging, and automotive industries as it improves the overall productivity by reducing cure time and low VOC emissions.

Some of the photoinitiators companies profiled in this report include AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, DIC Colour and Comfort, Siegwerk, Dymax, Master Bond, Inc. and others.

Some of the features of Photoinitiator Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global photoinitiator market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Global photoinitiator market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Global photoinitiator market size by various applications such as application, and product in terms of value and volume shipment.

Global photoinitiator market size by various applications such as application, and product in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global photoinitiator market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Global photoinitiator market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of photoinitiator in the global photoinitiator market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of photoinitiator in the global photoinitiator market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of photoinitiator in the global photoinitiator market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of photoinitiator in the global photoinitiator market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Photoinitiator Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Photoinitiator Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Photoinitiator Market by Application Type

3.3.1: Paint

3.3.2: Ink

3.3.3: Adhesives

3.4: Global Photoinitiator Market by Product Type

3.4.1: Free Radical Photoinitiators

3.4.2: Cationic Photoinitiators



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Photoinitiator Market by Region

4.2: North American Photoinitiator Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Paint, Ink, and Adhesives

4.2.2: Market by Product Type: Free Radical and Cationic

4.2.3: United States Photoinitiator Market

4.2.4: Canadian Photoinitiator Market

4.2.5: Mexican Photoinitiator Market

4.3: European Photoinitiator Market

4.4: APAC Photoinitiator Market

4.5: ROW Photoinitiator Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Photoinitiator Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Photoinitiator Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Photoinitiator Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Photoinitiator Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Photoinitiator Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

DIC Colour and Comfort

Siegwerk

Dymax

Master Bond



