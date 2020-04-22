Global Photonic Crystals Industry
Apr 22, 2020, 19:40 ET
NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Photonic Crystals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.3%. LEDs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.8 Billion by the year 2025, LEDs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$644.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$762.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, LEDs will reach a market size of US$791.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Corning Incorporated
- FLIR® Systems Inc.
- Furukawa Co. Ltd.
- GLOphotonics SAS
- Gooch & Housego PLC
- Lumentum Holdings Inc.
- MicroContinuum Inc.
- NKT Photonics A/S
- Opalux Inc.
- Photonic Lattice Inc.
- Teledyne Scientific & Imaging
- Zecotek Photonics Inc.
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
