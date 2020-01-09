Global Photopolymer Markets to 2025 by Application, Form, Raw Material and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Photopolymer Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photopolymer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The major factors boosting the demand for photopolymers include the emerging demand in healthcare applications and the advent of 3D printing technologies.

The use of resins in medical technology and medicine is significantly increased. Currently, the fields of use for medical rapid manufacturing and medical rapid prototyping are ranging from general surgical tools for the operating theater usage, pre-surgical planning models, including individual anatomical models (even with a realistic demonstration of soft and hard tissue), to direct manufactured cutting and drilling guides. Therefore, the adoption of biocompatible, sterilizable materials is becoming essential for every use in the operation theater.

The development of non-toxic, functional prototypes and biocompatible design for the development of the medical devices is another area of interest in the healthcare industry. Hence, the biocompatibility of the processing material such as photopolymers for stereolithography is an important need for the engineering of custom-designed medical prototypes and devices.

The major players in the market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., Toray Industries, Inc., BASF SE, Chemence, Inc., and Nova Polymers, Inc. The strategies followed by the market players include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations and product launches. This will enable companies to gain a significant share in the market.

Geographically, the global photopolymer market is segmented into four major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is expected to have significant market share in 2018 owing to the emerging 3D printing industry in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to show considerable growth in the market during the forecast period owing to the significant rise in the electronics industry in the region. Furthermore, increasing the presence of some crucial players, such as BASF SE and Koninklijke DSM N.V. in Asia-Pacific is further anticipated to drive the market growth in the region.

The report covers:

Comprehensive research methodologies of the global photopolymer market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global photopolymer market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global photopolymer market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Toray Industries, Inc.

3.3.2.1. Overview

3.3.2.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.2.4. Recent Developments

3.3.3. BASF SE

3.3.3.1. Overview

3.3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.3.4. Recent Developments

3.3.4. Chemence, Inc.

3.3.4.1. Overview

3.3.4.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4.4. Recent Developments

3.3.5. Nova Polymers, Inc.

3.3.5.1. Overview

3.3.5.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.5.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Photopolymer Market by Application

5.1.1. Healthcare

5.1.2. 3D Printing

5.1.3. Electronic Component

5.1.4. Other Applications (Automotive Holographic Display)

5.2. Global Photopolymer Market by Form

5.2.1. Film/Sheet

5.2.2. Liquid

5.3. Global Photopolymer Market by Raw Material

5.3.1. Polymers

5.3.2. Oligomers

5.3.3. Monomers

5.3.4. Other (Photoinitiators/Photosensitizers and UV Blockers)



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Adaptive3D Technologies, LLC

7.2. Anderson & Vreeland, Inc.

7.3. BASF SE

7.4. Chemence, Inc.

7.5. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

7.6. EnvisionTEC, Inc.

7.7. Flint Group

7.8. Formi 3DP, Inc.

7.9. Formlabs, Inc.

7.10. Huntsman Corp.

7.11. Inkcups Now Corp.

7.12. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

7.13. MacDermid, Inc.

7.14. Nanoscribe GmbH

7.15. Nitto Denko Corp.

7.16. Nova Polymers, Inc.

7.17. Photocentric, Ltd.

7.18. Prismlab China, Ltd.

7.19. Stratasys Direct, Inc.

7.20. Toray Industries, Inc.



