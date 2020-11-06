Global Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market (2020 to 2025) - Advancements in Material Technology Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photoresist & Photoresist Ancillaries Market by Application (Semiconductor & IC,LCD, PCB), Photoresist Type (ArF Immersion, ArF Dry Film, KrF, G-line & I-line), Ancillary Type (Anti-reflective Coating, Remover, Developer), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market size was estimated at USD 3.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%.
The growing demand for miniaturized semiconductor devices, memory chips, printed circuit boards, LCDs, high-performance compact consumer electronic products such as smartphones & tablets, game devices, and high-speed servers are expected to drive the market for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries in the coming years. The major restraining factor in the photoresist market is that it is an expensive and time-consuming process. The process requires special equipment, which is expensive. The restraining factors associated with the particular market are limited consumption in the emerging economies and taxation policies linked to particular products.
Anti-reflective coatings - largest photoresist ancillaries in the overall photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.
Anti-reflective coatings accounted for the largest share in the photoresist ancillaries market. The properties of anti-reflective coatings, such as the prevention of light spreading and high resolution, are the major driver for the growth of this photoresist ancillaries type. The emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), smart transportation, Big Data and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the semiconductor industry and result in the growth of the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.
G-line - fastest-growing photoresist by type in the overall photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market.
The G-line segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period in the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market. G-line photoresists are used mainly in automotive power semiconductors, sensors, and LCDs. The growth of smart transportation will increase the demand for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and sensors, which are likely to drive the G-line segment in the photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market. Due to the impact of COVID19, demand for sensors has also increased that are used in rapid diagnostic systems that will further boost the demand for G-line photoresist.
APAC is the largest and the fastest-growing market for photoresist and photoresist ancillaries.
APAC accounted for the largest share of the global photoresist and photoresist ancillaries market, in terms of value. It is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market attributed to the growing demand from the IC manufacturers, looking for products that can help them produce complex chips. The new emerging technologies, such as AI, 5G, and IoT, create the demand for more complex ICs and chips. Countries like China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea are contributing to the growth of the region.
Extensive primary interviews were conducted to determine and verify the market size for several segments and subsegments and information gathered through secondary research.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market
4.2 APAC: Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Application and Country, 2019
4.3 Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Recovery of the Semiconductor Industry After a Downfall in 2019
5.2.1.2 Acceptance of Nanotechnology Resulting in a Shift Toward the Use of Nanodevices
5.2.1.3 Connected World on Devices with IoT
5.2.1.4 Increasing Production of Nm-Based Chips
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Limited Consumption and Taxation Policies in Emerging Economies
5.2.2.2 Increasing Geopolitical Tensions
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advancements in Material Technology
5.2.3.2 Upcoming 5G Technology
5.2.3.3 Growing Applications of Ai and Big Data in the Healthcare Industry
5.2.3.4 Growing Demand for Rapid Diagnostic Systems Due to COVID-19
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Costs Associated with Photoresist Materials
5.2.4.2 Constantly Changing Market Dynamics
5.2.4.3 Talent Risk
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Yc, Ycc Drivers
5.5 Photoresist Patent Analysis
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.7 Case Study
5.8 Ecosystem Map
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.10 Factors Impacting Market Growth
5.11 Trade Partners - Key Suppliers and Importers
5.12 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.13 Average Price Analysis
5.14 Macroeconomic Overview
6 Photoresist Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Arf Immersion
6.3 Arf Dry
6.4 Krf
6.5 G-Line and I-Line
7 Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Anti-Reflective Coatings
7.3 Remover
7.4 Developer
7.5 Others
8 Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Semiconductors & ICS
8.2.1 Growing Demand for High Component Density of Electronic Devices
8.3 Lcds
8.3.1 Excellent Uniformity of Photoresist Enhances Photo-Spacer Function
8.4 Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)
8.4.1 Trend of Compact Devices to Increase the Demand for More Flexible and Smaller Printed Circuit Boards
8.5 Others
9 Photoresist and Photoresist Ancillaries Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 APAC
9.3 North America
9.4 Europe
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Competitive Scenario
10.2.1 Investment & Expansion
10.2.2 Merger & Acquisition
10.2.3 Joint Venture/Partnership
10.2.4 New Product Launch
10.3 Market Evaluation Matrix
10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Definition
10.4.1 Star
10.4.2 Emerging Leaders
10.4.3 Pervasive
10.4.4 Participant
10.5 Revenue Analysis of Top Players
10.6 Market Share Analysis
10.6.1 Market Share Analysis by Type, 2019
10.6.1.1 Arf Market Share Company Wise
10.6.1.2 Krf Market Share Company Wise
10.6.1.3 I+G Line Market Share Company Wise
10.6.1.4 Euv Market Share Company Wise
10.6.2 Overall Photoresist Market Share, by Companies, 2019
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Ltd.
11.2 Jsr Corporation
11.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.4 Fujifilm Corporation
11.5 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
11.6 Allresist
11.7 Merck Group
11.8 Dupont
11.9 Micro Resist Technology
11.10 Dj Microlaminates
11.11 Others
11.11.1 LG Chem
11.11.2 Hitachi Chemicals
11.11.3 Hitech Photopolymere Ag
11.11.4 Kemlab
11.11.5 Kolon Industries
11.11.6 Inpria Corporation
11.11.7 Ikonics Corporation
11.11.8 Eternal Materials
11.11.9 Versum Materials
11.11.10 Microfabrication Materials Technologies (Distributor)
12 Appendix
