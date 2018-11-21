Global Phototherapy Equipment Market 2019-2023: Market will Register a CAGR of More than 5% - Key Vendors are Atom Medical, General Electric, Natus Medical, Phoenix Medical Systems, and Signify

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Phototherapy Equipment Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The phototherapy equipment market will register a CAGR of more than 5% by 2023.



With the increasing use of phototherapy equipment in the treatment of cancer, there is a growing demand for phototherapy equipment. Many early-stage cancers can be cured by surgery, but a major obstacle in the treatment of cancer is the delay in diagnosis in low and middle-income countries. Light-sensitive drugs are injected into the body and absorbed by cancer cells. When cells are exposed to a certain wavelength of light, the drugs are activated to kill the cells and shrink the tumor.



Thus, the use of phototherapy is increasing its adoption in the treatment of cancer. With doctors having analyzed the power of light as a tool in the treatment of cancer, the need for phototherapy equipment will subsequently increase.



Market Overview



Rising prevalence of skin disorders



Phototherapy is one of the most effective ways to cure skin disorders, and there is a growing prevalence of skin disorders such as eczema and psoriasis, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global phototherapy equipment market.



Presence of alternative modes of treatment



There are several alternate techniques besides phototherapy, such as exchange blood transfusion and systemic therapy for the treatment of skin disorders and infections. The presence of these alternative techniques leads to low demand for phototherapy equipment and hinders the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Atom Medical and General Electric, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising prevalence of skin disorders and increasing use of phototherapy equipment in cancer treatment, will provide considerable growth opportunities to phototherapy equipment manufacturers. Atom Medical, General Electric, Natus Medical, Phoenix Medical Systems, and Signify are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Report Summary:



One trend affecting this market is the increasing use of phototherapy equipment in the treatment of cancer. Many early-stage cancers can be cured by surgery, but a major obstacle in the treatment of cancer is the delay in diagnosis in low and middle-income countries. Thus, the use of phototherapy is increasing its adoption in the treatment of cancer.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the driven by the rising prevalence of skin disorders. Phototherapy is one of the most effective ways to cure skin disorders, and there is a growing prevalence of skin disorders such as eczema and psoriasis, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global phototherapy equipment market.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the presence of alternative modes of treatment. There are several alternate techniques besides phototherapy, such as exchange blood transfusion and systemic therapy for the treatment of skin disorders and infections.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Homecare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing use of phototherapy equipment in cancer treatment

Increasing importance of promotional activities

Growing adoption of phototherapy for avoiding SAD

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/95qsj7/global?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

