Global Phototherapy Equipment Market 2019-2023: Market will Register a CAGR of More than 5% - Key Vendors are Atom Medical, General Electric, Natus Medical, Phoenix Medical Systems, and Signify
The phototherapy equipment market will register a CAGR of more than 5% by 2023.
With the increasing use of phototherapy equipment in the treatment of cancer, there is a growing demand for phototherapy equipment. Many early-stage cancers can be cured by surgery, but a major obstacle in the treatment of cancer is the delay in diagnosis in low and middle-income countries. Light-sensitive drugs are injected into the body and absorbed by cancer cells. When cells are exposed to a certain wavelength of light, the drugs are activated to kill the cells and shrink the tumor.
Thus, the use of phototherapy is increasing its adoption in the treatment of cancer. With doctors having analyzed the power of light as a tool in the treatment of cancer, the need for phototherapy equipment will subsequently increase.
Market Overview
Rising prevalence of skin disorders
Phototherapy is one of the most effective ways to cure skin disorders, and there is a growing prevalence of skin disorders such as eczema and psoriasis, which is expected to fuel the growth of the global phototherapy equipment market.
Presence of alternative modes of treatment
There are several alternate techniques besides phototherapy, such as exchange blood transfusion and systemic therapy for the treatment of skin disorders and infections. The presence of these alternative techniques leads to low demand for phototherapy equipment and hinders the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Atom Medical and General Electric, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the rising prevalence of skin disorders and increasing use of phototherapy equipment in cancer treatment, will provide considerable growth opportunities to phototherapy equipment manufacturers. Atom Medical, General Electric, Natus Medical, Phoenix Medical Systems, and Signify are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Report Summary:
