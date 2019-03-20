Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter Market Report 2019: Market is Projected to Reach US$12.804 Billion by 2024, from US$7.052 Billion in 2018
Mar 20, 2019, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The photovoltaic (PV) inverter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.45% to reach US$12.804 billion by 2024, from US$7.052 billion in 2018.
Growing focus towards environmental sustainability and clean energy is significantly driving the demand for PV inverters worldwide. Favorable government policies and initiatives to promote renewable energy is also boosting the growth of PV inverter market. Declining cost of components has also escalated the solar PV installations, thus positively impacting the growth of PV inverter market. Stringent government regulations in regions like North America and Europe regarding CHG emissions will continue to bolster the growth of PV inverter market during the next five years.
This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report are SMA Solar Technology AG, SUNGROW, Delta Electronics Inc., Omron Corporation, and TMEIC among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Overview
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of the Study
1.4. Currency
1.5. Assumptions
1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Design
2.2. Secondary Sources
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Segmentation
4.2. Market Drivers
4.3. Market Restraints
4.4. Market Opportunities
4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot
4.7. Market Attractiveness
5. PV Inverter Market by Connectivity
5.1. Standalone
5.2. On-Grid
6. PV Inverter Market by Type
6.1. Micro
6.2. String
6.3. Central
7. PV Inverter Market by Application
7.1. Residential
7.2. Commercial
7.3. Industrial
8. PV Inverter Market by Geography
8.1. North America
8.1.1. USA
8.1.2. Canada
8.1.3. Mexico
8.1.4. Others
8.2. South America
8.2.1. Brazil
8.2.2. Others
8.3. Europe
8.3.1. United Kingdom
8.3.2. Germany
8.3.3. France
8.3.4. Others
8.4. Middle East and Africa
8.4.1. Saudi Arabia
8.4.2. UAE
8.4.3. Israel
8.4.4. Others
8.5. Asia Pacific
8.5.1. China
8.5.2. Japan
8.5.3. India
8.5.4. Australia
8.5.5. Others
9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors
9.2. Recent Investment and Deals
9.3. Strategies of Key Players
10. Company Profiles
10.1. Sma Solar Technology Ag
10.2. Sungrow
10.3. Delta Electronics Inc.
10.4. Omron Corporation
10.5. Tmeic
10.6. Sineng
10.7. Chint Group
10.8. Solax Power
10.9. Solaredge
10.10. Huawei
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ssqk5h/global?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article