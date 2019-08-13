Global Photovoltaics Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Photovoltaics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$390.1 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 16.8%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Organic PV, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 20.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$38.7 Billion by the year 2025, Organic PV will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799358/?utm_source=PRN While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$19.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Organic PV will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$116.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Canadian Solar, Inc. (Canada); Ja Solar Co. Ltd. (China); JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (China); Kaneka Corporation (Japan); Kyocera Corporation (Japan); Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan); Panasonic Corporation (Japan); Renesola Co. Ltd. (China); Sharp Corporation (Japan); Trina Solar Ltd. (China); Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. (China); Yingli Green Energy Holding Co., Ltd. (China)

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799358/?utm_source=PRN

PHOTOVOLTAICS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Photovoltaics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Organic PV (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

Inorganic PV (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &

2025

Crystalline Silicon PV Cells (Component) Competitor Revenue

Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Thin Film PV Cells (Component) Market Share Shift by Company:

2019 & 2025

Optics (Component) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

Trackers (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Photovoltaics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Photovoltaics Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Photovoltaics Market Share Shift Across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Residential (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Residential (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-Residential (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Non-Residential (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Non-Residential (Application) Market Share Shift

Across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Utility (Application) Market Estimates & Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Utility (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Utility (Application) Market by Region/Country: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Organic PV (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Organic PV (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Organic PV (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Inorganic PV (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Inorganic PV (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Inorganic PV (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Crystalline Silicon PV Cells (Component) Geographic MARKET Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Crystalline Silicon PV Cells (Component) Region Wise

Breakdown of Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Crystalline Silicon PV Cells (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 22: Thin Film PV Cells (Component) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Thin Film PV Cells (Component) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Thin Film PV Cells (Component) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Optics (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Optics (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Optics (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Trackers (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Trackers (Component) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Trackers (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Photovoltaics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Organic PV (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Inorganic PV (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Crystalline Silicon PV Cells (Component) Market Share Breakdown

(in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Thin Film PV Cells (Component) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Optics (Component) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in

the US for 2019 & 2025

Trackers (Component) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of

Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Photovoltaics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Photovoltaics Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Photovoltaics Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Photovoltaics Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Photovoltaics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Photovoltaics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Photovoltaics Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Photovoltaics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Photovoltaics Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Photovoltaics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Photovoltaics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Photovoltaics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Photovoltaics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Photovoltaics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 53: Photovoltaics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for Photovoltaics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

period 2018-2025

Table 56: Photovoltaics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Photovoltaics in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Photovoltaics Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Chinese Photovoltaics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Photovoltaics Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Photovoltaics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Photovoltaics Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Photovoltaics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Organic PV (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Inorganic PV (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Crystalline Silicon PV Cells (Component) Competitor Market

Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Thin Film PV Cells (Component) Market in Europe: Competitor

Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Optics (Component) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning

in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Trackers (Component) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %)

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Photovoltaics Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Photovoltaics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Photovoltaics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Photovoltaics Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: Photovoltaics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Photovoltaics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 77: Photovoltaics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Photovoltaics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: French Photovoltaics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Photovoltaics Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Photovoltaics Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Photovoltaics Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: French Photovoltaics Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Photovoltaics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Photovoltaics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Photovoltaics Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Photovoltaics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: German Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Photovoltaics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: German Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Demand for Photovoltaics in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Photovoltaics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Italian Photovoltaics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Photovoltaics Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Photovoltaics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Photovoltaics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Photovoltaics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: United Kingdom Photovoltaics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Photovoltaics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Photovoltaics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 110: Photovoltaics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Photovoltaics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the period 2018-2025

Table 113: Photovoltaics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Photovoltaics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Photovoltaics Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 117: Spanish Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Spanish Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Photovoltaics Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Photovoltaics Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Photovoltaics Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Photovoltaics Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Photovoltaics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Photovoltaics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Photovoltaics Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Photovoltaics Market in Russia by Component: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Photovoltaics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 134: Photovoltaics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Photovoltaics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 140: Photovoltaics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: Photovoltaics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Photovoltaics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Photovoltaics Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Photovoltaics Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Photovoltaics Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Photovoltaics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Photovoltaics Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Photovoltaics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Photovoltaics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Photovoltaics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Photovoltaics Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 165: Indian Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Indian Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Photovoltaics Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Photovoltaics Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Photovoltaics Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Photovoltaics Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Photovoltaics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Photovoltaics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Photovoltaics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Photovoltaics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Photovoltaics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 180: Photovoltaics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Photovoltaics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Photovoltaics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Photovoltaics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 185: Photovoltaics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Photovoltaics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the period 2018-2025

Table 188: Photovoltaics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Photovoltaics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 191: Photovoltaics Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Photovoltaics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Demand for Photovoltaics in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Photovoltaics Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Latin American Photovoltaics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Photovoltaics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Photovoltaics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Photovoltaics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Photovoltaics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 203: Photovoltaics Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 206: Photovoltaics Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 209: Photovoltaics Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Photovoltaics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Photovoltaics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 214: Photovoltaics Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Photovoltaics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Photovoltaics Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Photovoltaics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Photovoltaics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Photovoltaics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 222: Photovoltaics Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Photovoltaics Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Photovoltaics Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Photovoltaics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 231: Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Photovoltaics Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Photovoltaics Market in Rest of Latin America by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 239: Photovoltaics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241:

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799358/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

