Global Pigments Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2019-2023 - Dominated by BASF, LANXESS, Clariant, Huntsman and Merck

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pigments Market - Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pigments Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of 5.1% to Reach a Value of $30.27 Billion by 2023

The growing demand for organic pigments owing to growing awareness is fostering the global pigments market growth. The companies are indulged in R&D activities to innovate and develop new products, which can open new paths of applications.

The increasing health concerns and health awareness is leading the customers to be more cautious about goods being used and has also led customers to incline more towards organic pigments. The inclination is helping the overall pigments market to grow. The changing scenario of economies along with increase in per capita income has improved the purchasing ability and that leads customers to buy the premium organic pigments which are costlier than the synthetic pigments.

The increasing demand from end use applications such as, paints & coatings, plastics, textile and printing ink are helping the market grow. Colors play a major role in the goods provided as they are appealing to the eyes and the growing preferences for aesthetics is leading towards the pigment market growth. Also, the increased growth in application market will fuel the market to grow alongside.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market owing to factors like booming economy, increasing investments, improving infrastructure, and growing population. The continuous efforts of the manufacturer to innovate and come up with products more effective and efficient is fueling the R&D efforts. The manufacturers have to keep upgrading and innovating in order to survive in the competitive market. Few of the prominent companies operating in the pigments market include BASF, LANXESS, Clariant, Huntsman and Merck.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Asia Pacific Dominates in the pigments Market

1.2 Paint & Coatings Dominates the Market



2 Market Positioning

2.1 Industry Snapshot

2.1.1 Industry Overview

2.1.2 Key Trends

2.2 Related Markets



3 Market Outlook

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Segmentation



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 PESTLE Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Growing demand in paints & coatings industry

4.3.1.2 Growing inclination towards organic pigments

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Increasingly stringent regulations by regulatory bodies such as, REACH, FDA, EPA

4.3.2.2 High cost of environment friendly and efficient pigments against dyes

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Increasing integration in supply chain to service customized products for DIY applications

4.3.3.2 Large untapped market in developing & underdeveloped countries e.g., East Asia and Africa

4.3.4 DRO - Impact Analysis

4.4 Patent Analysis



5 Pigments Market, By Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Synthetic

5.3 Organic

5.4 Inorganic



6 Pigments Market, By Application

6.1 Overview

6.2 Paints & Coatings

6.3 Textile

6.4 Printing Inks

6.5 Plastics

6.6 Leather



7 Pigments Market, By Geography

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.3 North America

7.4 Europe

7.5 Rest of the World

(Market segmentation done by country, by type, by applications)



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Regional Exposure Analysis

8.2 Market Developments

8.2.1 Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A)

8.2.2 Expansions

8.2.3 Product Launches



9 Vendors Profile

9.1 BASF

9.2 LANXESS

9.3 Clariant

9.4 Huntsman International

9.5 Merck KGaA

(Includes Overview, Product profile, Business units, Geographic revenue, Recent developments, Business focus, Business strategies)



10 Customers Profile

10.1 Volkswagen Group

10.2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA)

10.3 VINCI

10.4 UFP Technologies

10.5 Adidas Group

(Includes Overview, Product profile, SWOT Analysis, Business strategies)



11 Companies to Watch For

11.1 Clariant



