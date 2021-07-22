Global Piling Sheets Market Trajectory & Analytics 2021-2027: A US$4.2 Billion Market by 2027

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Piling Sheets - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Piling Sheets estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $774.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Piling Sheets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$774.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$927.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Select Competitors Featured:

American Steel Pipe

ESC Group

EVRAZ North America

JFE

Jianhua Construction Materials Group

Meever

Northwest Pipe Company

Skyline Steel

Tenaris

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

