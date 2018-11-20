Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, 2013-2023 - Rising Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure and Advancements in the Field of Integrity Management

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market By Technology, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global pipeline integrity management market is forecast to surpass $10.4 billion by 2023

Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing demand for oil & gas, rising investments in pipeline infrastructure and advancements in the field of integrity management.

Moreover, increasing demand from the downstream operations, development of shale gas & synthetic natural gas coupled with rising investments in research & development are further pushing demand for pipeline integrity management across the globe.

Additionally, anticipated rise in crude oil prices along with increasing number of pipeline accidents is further likely to steer the global pipeline integrity management market over the next five years.

Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of pipeline integrity management market globally:

Pipeline Integrity Management Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Technology (Pigging, Cathodic Protection & Others), By Application (Upstream, Midstream & Downstream), By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , etc)

, , , etc) Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Few of the major players operating in the global pipeline integrity management market include



Emerson Electric Co.

Baker Hughes, A GE company

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Fluor Corporation

Technip FMC PLC

Intertek Group PLC

Bureau Veritas

TUV Rheinland

Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Aker Solutions ASA

Shawcor Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Service Providers in Use

4.2. Brand Awareness

4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level

4.4. Factors Considered For Purchasing



5. Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Technology (Pigging, Cathodic Protection & Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream)

5.2.3. By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe & South America)

5.2.4. By Company

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

5.3.1. By Technology

5.3.2. By Application

5.3.3. By Region



6. North America Pipeline Integrity Management Market Outlook



7. Europe Pipeline Integrity Management Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Pipeline Integrity Management Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Pipeline Integrity Management Market Outlook



10. South America Pipeline Integrity Management Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



