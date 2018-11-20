Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, 2013-2023 - Rising Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure and Advancements in the Field of Integrity Management
The "Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market By Technology, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global pipeline integrity management market is forecast to surpass $10.4 billion by 2023
Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing demand for oil & gas, rising investments in pipeline infrastructure and advancements in the field of integrity management.
Moreover, increasing demand from the downstream operations, development of shale gas & synthetic natural gas coupled with rising investments in research & development are further pushing demand for pipeline integrity management across the globe.
Additionally, anticipated rise in crude oil prices along with increasing number of pipeline accidents is further likely to steer the global pipeline integrity management market over the next five years.
Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of pipeline integrity management market globally:
- Pipeline Integrity Management Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Technology (Pigging, Cathodic Protection & Others), By Application (Upstream, Midstream & Downstream), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Few of the major players operating in the global pipeline integrity management market include
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Baker Hughes, A GE company
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Fluor Corporation
- Technip FMC PLC
- Intertek Group PLC
- Bureau Veritas
- TUV Rheinland
- Pembina Pipeline Corporation
- Aker Solutions ASA
- Shawcor Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Service Providers in Use
4.2. Brand Awareness
4.3. Brand Satisfaction Level
4.4. Factors Considered For Purchasing
5. Global Pipeline Integrity Management Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Technology (Pigging, Cathodic Protection & Others)
5.2.2. By Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream)
5.2.3. By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe & South America)
5.2.4. By Company
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
5.3.1. By Technology
5.3.2. By Application
5.3.3. By Region
6. North America Pipeline Integrity Management Market Outlook
7. Europe Pipeline Integrity Management Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Pipeline Integrity Management Market Outlook
9. Middle East & Africa Pipeline Integrity Management Market Outlook
10. South America Pipeline Integrity Management Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
14. Strategic Recommendations
