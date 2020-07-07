Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Industry
Jul 07, 2020, 13:45 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market to Reach US$337.3 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings estimated at US$266.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$337.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$134.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PVC segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17% share of the global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151471/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$69.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$69.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Metal Flanges & Unions Segment Corners a 9% Share in 2020
In the global Metal Flanges & Unions segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$47.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 620-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.
- Aliaxis Group SA/NV
- Amanco
- AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company
- Arcelor Mittal
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
- China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.
- Eaton Hydraulics Group
- Europipe GmbH
- EVRAZ North America
- Forterra, Inc.
- Georg Fischer Ltd.
- GF Piping Systems Ltd.
- Hancor Inc.
- Ipex Inc.
- Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc.
- Nibco Inc.
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
- Performance Pipe
- Pipelife International GmbH
- Techint Group
- Tenaris SA
- Tessenderlo Group
- Tigre SA
- TMK Group
- United States Steel Corporation
- Uponor Corp.
- Wavin Holding B.V.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151471/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Market Prospects Remain Favorable for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings
Developing Regions to Energize Growth
Construction Industry Scenario Strongly Supports Demand Expansion
Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot
Massive Increase in Infrastructure Investments
Capital Expenditure on Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide:
A Primary Growth Driver
Large Scale Interregional Oil and Gas Projects to Entail Demand
Expanding Population and Urbanization Drive Instigate the Demand
Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well
Global Competitor Market Shares
Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (USA)
Hancor, Inc. (USA)
Aliaxis SA (Belgium)
Ipex, Inc. (Canada)
AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (USA)
Arcelor Mittal (Luxembourg)
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (USA)
Performance Pipe (USA)
China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)
Eaton Hydraulics Group (USA)
Europipe GmbH (Germany)
EVRAZ North America (USA)
Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland)
GF Piping Systems Ltd. (Switzerland)
Forterra, Inc. (USA)
JM Eagle? (USA)
Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)
Amanco (Brazil)
Wavin Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)
Nibco, Inc. (USA)
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)
NAPCO (USA)
PAO TMK (Russia)
Pipelife International GmbH (Austria)
Techint Group (Italy)
Tenaris SA (Luxembourg)
Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)
Tigre SA (Brazil)
Uponor Corp. (Finland)
United States Steel Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Steel Pipes: Largest Product Category
A Snapshot of Different Types of Steel Pipes and their
Applications
OCTG Pipes Exhibit Faster Growth
High-Grade Pipes See Bright Prospects
Helical SAW Pipes Find Favor over Longitudinal Weld Pipes
Large Diameter Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads
Corrosion Protection Gains Importance to Address Challenging
Environments
Energy Prices Fuel Steel Pipes Demand
A Note on Select Proposed, Under Construction & Recently
Launched Pipeline Projects
Steel Reinforced Corrugated Pipes Gain Popularity in Sewerage
Applications
Plastic Pipes Continue to Widen Consumer Base
Plastic Pipes Replace Traditional Materials
Global Climate Change Opens New Opportunities
Use of Plastic Pipes in Water and Wastewater Applications on Rise
Product Innovations Instigate Novel Opportunities
PVC Pipes Emerge as Key Product Vertical
Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Demonstrate Faster Growth
Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage
Water Transmission Projects - A Key Growth Market
Aging Pipelines Trigger Replacement Opportunities
Energy Efficiency Implies Growth Prospects
Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs
RFP Pipes Gain Ground
Spiral Wound Non Pressure Pipes - Exciting Opportunities Ahead
Concrete Pipes: Small But Growing Product Segment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Steel (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Steel (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Steel (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: PVC (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: PVC (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: PVC (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Metal Flanges & Unions (Product Segment) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Metal Flanges & Unions (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Metal Flanges & Unions (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Polyethylene (Product Segment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Polyethylene (Product Segment) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Polyethylene (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Concrete (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Concrete (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Concrete (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Hydraulic Couplings (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Hydraulic Couplings (Product Segment) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Hydraulic Couplings (Product Segment) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
Table 22: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share (in %) by Company:
2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 26: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the United
States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 27: United States Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis
in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 38: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 41: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: French Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 45: French Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 46: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: German Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 48: German Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 50: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis
in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 51: Italian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: United Kingdom Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 55: Spanish Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Spanish Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 58: Russian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Russia by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 60: Russian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 62: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Rest of Europe
in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: Rest of Europe Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 65: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Asia-Pacific
by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Australian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 72: Australian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 73: Indian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Indian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market
Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 75: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: South Korean Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 78: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose
Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings
Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin American Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 83: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Latin America
in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Latin American Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 85: Latin American Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 87: Latin American Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentinean Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 89: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Argentina in
US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Argentinean Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 91: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Brazil by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Brazilian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 93: Brazilian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 94: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Mexican Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 96: Mexican Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Latin America Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: The Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 101: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the Middle
East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 102: The Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: The Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 104: The Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings
Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 105: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the Middle
East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 106: Iranian Market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Iranian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 109: Israeli Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 110: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Israeli Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 112: Saudi Arabian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 114: Saudi Arabian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 115: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the United
Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: United Arab Emirates Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 117: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 118: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Rest of Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings
Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 121: African Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 122: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Africa by
Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 123: African Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 467
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151471/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker