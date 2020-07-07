Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Industry

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market to Reach US$337.3 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings estimated at US$266.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$337.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3% CAGR to reach US$134.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PVC segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17% share of the global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings market.







The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.01% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$69.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$69.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Metal Flanges & Unions Segment Corners a 9% Share in 2020

In the global Metal Flanges & Unions segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$22.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$47.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 620-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Market Prospects Remain Favorable for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings

Developing Regions to Energize Growth

Construction Industry Scenario Strongly Supports Demand Expansion

Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot

Massive Increase in Infrastructure Investments

Capital Expenditure on Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide:

A Primary Growth Driver

Large Scale Interregional Oil and Gas Projects to Entail Demand

Expanding Population and Urbanization Drive Instigate the Demand

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (USA)

Hancor, Inc. (USA)

Aliaxis SA (Belgium)

Ipex, Inc. (Canada)

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (USA)

Arcelor Mittal (Luxembourg)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (USA)

Performance Pipe (USA)

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)

Eaton Hydraulics Group (USA)

Europipe GmbH (Germany)

EVRAZ North America (USA)

Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland)

GF Piping Systems Ltd. (Switzerland)

Forterra, Inc. (USA)

JM Eagle? (USA)

Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Amanco (Brazil)

Wavin Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)

Nibco, Inc. (USA)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

NAPCO (USA)

PAO TMK (Russia)

Pipelife International GmbH (Austria)

Techint Group (Italy)

Tenaris SA (Luxembourg)

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

Tigre SA (Brazil)

Uponor Corp. (Finland)

United States Steel Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Steel Pipes: Largest Product Category

A Snapshot of Different Types of Steel Pipes and their

Applications

OCTG Pipes Exhibit Faster Growth

High-Grade Pipes See Bright Prospects

Helical SAW Pipes Find Favor over Longitudinal Weld Pipes

Large Diameter Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads

Corrosion Protection Gains Importance to Address Challenging

Environments

Energy Prices Fuel Steel Pipes Demand

A Note on Select Proposed, Under Construction & Recently

Launched Pipeline Projects

Steel Reinforced Corrugated Pipes Gain Popularity in Sewerage

Applications

Plastic Pipes Continue to Widen Consumer Base

Plastic Pipes Replace Traditional Materials

Global Climate Change Opens New Opportunities

Use of Plastic Pipes in Water and Wastewater Applications on Rise

Product Innovations Instigate Novel Opportunities

PVC Pipes Emerge as Key Product Vertical

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Demonstrate Faster Growth

Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage

Water Transmission Projects - A Key Growth Market

Aging Pipelines Trigger Replacement Opportunities

Energy Efficiency Implies Growth Prospects

Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs

RFP Pipes Gain Ground

Spiral Wound Non Pressure Pipes - Exciting Opportunities Ahead

Concrete Pipes: Small But Growing Product Segment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Steel (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Steel (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Steel (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: PVC (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: PVC (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: PVC (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Metal Flanges & Unions (Product Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Metal Flanges & Unions (Product Segment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Metal Flanges & Unions (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Polyethylene (Product Segment) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Polyethylene (Product Segment) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Polyethylene (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Concrete (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Concrete (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Concrete (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Hydraulic Couplings (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Hydraulic Couplings (Product Segment) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Hydraulic Couplings (Product Segment) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 26: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the United

States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 38: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 39: European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 41: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: European Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in France by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: French Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: French Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 46: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: German Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: German Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 49: Italian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 51: Italian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose

Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: United Kingdom Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 55: Spanish Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Spanish Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 58: Russian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Russia by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 60: Russian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 61: Rest of Europe Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 62: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Rest of Europe Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 65: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Asia-Pacific

by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 70: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Australian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Australian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 73: Indian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Indian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 75: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 76: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: South Korean Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 78: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose

Fittings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings

Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Latin American Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 83: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Latin American Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 85: Latin American Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Latin American Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 88: Argentinean Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 89: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Argentinean Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 91: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Brazil by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Brazilian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 93: Brazilian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 94: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Mexican Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 96: Mexican Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 97: Rest of Latin America Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Latin America Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 100: The Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: The Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: The Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020

to 2027



Table 104: The Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings

Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 105: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment

for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 106: Iranian Market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Iranian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 109: Israeli Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 110: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Israeli Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 112: Saudi Arabian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 114: Saudi Arabian Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market by

Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 115: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: United Arab Emirates Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 117: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 118: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Rest of Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Middle East Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings

Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 121: African Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020 to 2027



Table 122: Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market in Africa by

Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 123: African Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 467

