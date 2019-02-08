Global Plant-Based Beverages Market Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities 2017-2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Plant-Based Beverages - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Plant-based Beverages market accounted for $11.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $33.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2017 to 2026.



Some of the factors such as growing number of product launches and funds by key players and rapidly rising beverage industry are fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high costs of plant-based beverages and lack of knowledge among customers are restraining the market growth. Plant-based Beverages market provides ample opportunities to Plant-Based Milk Products for Coffee and Tea in various countries across the globe.



Plant-based products are mainly classified into two categories i.e., plant-based alternatives and plant focused. The plant-based alternatives segment includes all products which replicate animal-based counterparts like milk, yogurt, meat, and ice cream. The second category is plant focused products, which includes fruits and vegetables. These segments include commodities like juices, dressings, spreads, toppings, and plant-based snacks. Big companies are investing in and acquiring small plant-based beverage companies and brands to expand their offerings of plant-based beverages.



Amongst Source, Dairy Alternatives segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. The almond milk segment is intended to be the biggest market for plant-based beverages. Almond milk has gained popularity all over coffee shops in the US. Blue Diamond Growers is a leading almond processing company, which offers almond-based products under its brand "Almond Breeze".



By geography, Asia Pacific region is dominating the market during the forecast period. The region consists of key revenue generating countries, China & Thailand, which have a large consumer base.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ready to Drink (RTD) Drinks

5.2.1 Tea

5.2.2 Coffee

5.3 Plant-Based Juices

5.3.1 Vegetable

5.3.2 Fruit

5.4 Dairy Alternatives

5.4.1 Soy Milk

5.4.2 Rice Milk

5.4.3 Oats Milk

5.4.4 Coconut Milk

5.4.5 Almond Milk

5.4.6 Seed Milk

5.4.6.1 Pea Milk

5.4.6.2 Hemp Milk

5.4.7 Cashew Milk



6 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lactose-Free Alternative

6.3 Cardiovascular Health

6.4 Cancer Prevention

6.5 Bone Health



7 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Packaging

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plastic Bottles & Pouches

7.3 Glass Bottles

7.4 Carton Packaging

7.5 Cans



8 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Speciality Stores

8.3 Online Retailers

8.4 Independent Small Groceries

8.5 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

8.6 Convenience Stores



9 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Mode of Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Milk

9.3 Other drinks

9.3.1 Shakes

9.3.2 Nogs

9.3.3 Smoothies



10 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Format

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Flavored

10.3 Regular



11 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Nature

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Conventional

11.3 Organic



12 Global Plant-Based Beverages Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.4 France

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 China

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 Australia

12.4.5 New Zealand

12.4.6 South Korea

12.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Chile

12.5.4 Rest of South America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 Saudi Arabia

12.6.2 UAE

12.6.3 Qatar

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Wildwood Organic

14.2 Want Want China Holdings Limited

14.3 The Whitewave Foods Company

14.4 The Hain Celestial Group

14.5 The Coca Cola Company

14.6 Sunopta

14.7 Ripple Foods

14.8 Pureharvest

14.9 PepsiCo, Inc.

14.10 Pacific Foods of Oregon

14.11 Kikkoman

14.12 Dhler GmbH

14.13 Del Monte Pacific Limited

14.14 Califia Farms

14.15 Blue Diamond Growers



