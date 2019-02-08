Global Plant-Based Beverages Market Report 2018: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, & Investment Opportunities 2017-2026
Global Plant-based Beverages market accounted for $11.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $33.96 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2017 to 2026.
Some of the factors such as growing number of product launches and funds by key players and rapidly rising beverage industry are fueling the market growth. However, factors such as high costs of plant-based beverages and lack of knowledge among customers are restraining the market growth. Plant-based Beverages market provides ample opportunities to Plant-Based Milk Products for Coffee and Tea in various countries across the globe.
Plant-based products are mainly classified into two categories i.e., plant-based alternatives and plant focused. The plant-based alternatives segment includes all products which replicate animal-based counterparts like milk, yogurt, meat, and ice cream. The second category is plant focused products, which includes fruits and vegetables. These segments include commodities like juices, dressings, spreads, toppings, and plant-based snacks. Big companies are investing in and acquiring small plant-based beverage companies and brands to expand their offerings of plant-based beverages.
Amongst Source, Dairy Alternatives segment accounted held significant market share during the forecast period. The almond milk segment is intended to be the biggest market for plant-based beverages. Almond milk has gained popularity all over coffee shops in the US. Blue Diamond Growers is a leading almond processing company, which offers almond-based products under its brand "Almond Breeze".
By geography, Asia Pacific region is dominating the market during the forecast period. The region consists of key revenue generating countries, China & Thailand, which have a large consumer base.
