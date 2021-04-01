Global Plant-based Meat Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

DUBLIN, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant-based Meat - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Plant-based Meat Market to Reach $35 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plant-based Meat estimated at US$ 13.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 35 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Soy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$ 15.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Wheat segment is readjusted to a revised 13.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR



The Plant-based Meat market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 6.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.8% and 12.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.



Pea Segment to Record 15.1% CAGR



In the global Pea segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 4.2 Billion by the year 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plant-based Meat Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %)

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 52 Featured):

Amy's Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Foods

Garden Protein International

Gold & Green Foods

Greenwise

Maple Leaf Foods

Morningstar Farms

Novameat

Omnipork

Quorn Foods

Sunfed

The Vegetarian Butcher

Tofurky

V2food

VBites

Zhenmeat

Zikooin

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 52

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybzkt7

