Global Plant Extracts Market Outlook, 2019-2028 - Increase of Usage of Plant Extracts in Fish Aquaculture as an Alternative to Chemotherapy

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant Extracts Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Plant Extracts Market is poised to grow by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increase of usage of plant extracts in fish aquaculture as an alternative to chemotherapy, recognition of new herbs and spices due to the transformations in customer preferences and tastes and rise in usage of these extracts for food-borne pathogenic bacteria control.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.



The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increase of Usage of plant extracts in fish aquaculture as an alternative to chemotherapy

3.1.2 Recognition of New Herbs and Spices due to the transformations in customer Preferences and Tastes

3.1.3 Rise in usage of these extracts for food-borne pathogenic bacterial control

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Plant Extracts Market, By Method

4.1 Decoction

4.2 Digestion

4.3 Microwave assisted extraction

4.4 Percolation

4.5 Phytonics process

4.6 Soxhlet

4.7 Supercritical Fluid extraction

4.8 Ultrasound extraction

4.9 Other Methods



5 Plant Extracts Market, By Type

5.1 Spices

5.1.1 Coriander

5.1.2 Fennel

5.1.3 Pepper

5.1.4 Other Spices

5.2 Essential Oils And Natural Extracts

5.2.1 Citrus Oil

5.2.2 Eucalyptus Oil

5.2.3 Lavender Oil

5.2.4 Mint Oil

5.2.5 Other Essential Oils And Natural Extracts

5.3 Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts

5.3.1 Anthocyanin

5.3.2 Carotenoid

5.3.3 Echinacea

5.3.4 Flavonoids

5.3.5 Ginseng

5.3.6 Indol-3-carbinol

5.3.7 Isoflavins

5.3.8 Lignans

5.3.9 Polyphenols

5.3.10 Terpenes

5.3.11 Other Phytomedicines & Herbal Extracts

5.4 Phytochemicals

5.4.1 Organosulfides

5.4.2 Phenolic Compunds

5.4.3 Protein Inhibitors

5.4.4 Terpenes (Isoprenoids)

5.4.5 Other Phytochemicals

5.5 Flavors & Fragrances

5.5.1 Baronia

5.5.2 Chamomile

5.5.3 Clary Sage

5.5.4 Lemon Balm

5.5.5 Other Flavors & Fragrances

5.6 Other Types



6 Plant Extracts Market, By Form

6.1 Liquid

6.2 Powdered

6.3 Other Forms



7 Plant Extracts Market, By Source

7.1 Barks & Stems

7.2 Fruits, Flowers, and Bulbs

7.3 Leaves

7.4 Rhizomes & Roots

7.5 Other Sources

7.5.1 Berries

7.5.2 Pods

7.5.3 Seeds



8 Plant Extracts Market, By Application

8.1 Cosmetics

8.2 Functional Food & Beverages

8.3 Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements

8.4 Other Applications

8.4.1 Personal Care

8.4.2 Toiletries



9 Plant Extracts Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd

11.2 Dohler

11.3 Givaudan

11.4 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

11.5 Kangcare Bioindustry Co Ltd

11.6 Martin Bauer Group

11.7 Native Extracts Pty Ltd

11.8 PT. Haldin Pacific Semesta

11.9 PT. Indesso Aroma

11.10 Sensient Technologies

11.11 Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem Co Ltd (Jiaherb Inc)

11.12 Symrise AG

11.13 Synthite Industries Private Ltd

11.14 Tokiwa Phytochemical Co Ltd

11.15 Vidya Herbs Private Limited



