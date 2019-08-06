Global Plasma Feed Market Forecast to 2025 - Opportunities in the Support From Sustainability Initiatives Across Feed, Livestock, and Food Industries

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasma Feed Market by Source (Porcine, Bovine, and Others), Application (Swine Feed, Pet Food, Aquafeed, and Others (Includes Ruminant and Poultry Feed)), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Reduction in the use of antibiotics and the need for sustainable protein source in animal feed drives the plasma feed market



The growth of the plasma feed market is driven by high pressure on the feed industry to reduce the use of antibiotics in animal feed. Growing concerns related to environmental impacts of animal slaughtering industry and realization of the benefits of the animal byproducts gears the market for plasma feed.



The porcine segment, by source, dominated the market with a larger share in 2018.



Based on the source, the plasma feed market is classified into porcine, bovine, and others. Porcine, as a source, plays a crucial role in the plasma feed industry. Most of the companies such as Darling Ingredients and The Lauridsen Group offer plasma protein products sourced from porcine. Porcine plasma proteins can replace a particular amount of weaning pig soybean diet without reducing its performance; thus, it can be used as a replacement for other protein sources.



The swine segment accounted for the largest share in 2018.



Based on the application, swine are observed to hold a dominant share in the plasma feed market. The amino acid is an essential constituent of a swine's diet. Increase in demand for pork meat in the US and other North American countries coupled with high production of porcine meat in China and the US resulted in an increasing demand for alternative protein sources such as plasma feed for swine diet, which is also affected by the ban on antimicrobial use in the feed.



High growth is projected in the Asia Pacific plasma feed market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing for the period considered for this study. The region's growing concentration of animal slaughtered and increasing demand for animal food poses a strong potential for plasma feed manufacturers. The effects of changing consumer demand for high-quality meat food products along with high aquafeed production in the region create a potential market for plasma feed in the feed industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Plasma Feed Market

4.2 North America Plasma Feed Market, By Application & Key Country

4.3 Plasma Feed Market, By Source

4.4 Plasma Feed Market, By Key Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Overview

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Increase in Demand for Meat Products in Developing Countries

5.2.2 Growth in Feed Production

5.3 Plasma Feed: Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Demand for Plasma Feed as A Replacement for Antibiotics

5.3.1.2 Strong Demand From the Aquafeed Industry

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Uncertainty in Acceptance of Blood-Based Products for Livestock Feed

5.3.2.2 High Investment in Refining Technology at A Commercial Scale

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growth in Demand for High-Quality Pet Food

5.3.3.2 Support From Sustainability Initiatives Across Feed, Livestock, and Food Industries

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Stringent Global Regulatory Framework for Animal-Based Protein in Ruminant Feed

5.3.4.2 Low Standard Livestock Production Practices Causing Disease Outbreaks Can Affect Plasma Manufacturing

5.4 Regulations

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 Us

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 Australia

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.4 South Africa

5.5 Patent Analysis



6 Plasma Feed Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Porcine

6.2.1 Increase in Number of Swine Slaughtered for Food Production Drives the Market for Porcine-Based Plasma Feed

6.3 Bovine

6.3.1 Dried Bovine Plasma in the Diet Helps in Improving the Weight of Livestock

6.4 Others



7 Plasma Feed Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Swine Feed

7.2.1 Animal-Derived Proteins are Highly Digestible for Pigs

7.3 Pet Food

7.3.1 Most of the Industry Players Offer Plasma Protein Products for Pet Food Applications

7.4 Aquafeed

7.4.1 Falling Supply of Fish Meal and Fish Oil Drives the Plasma Feed Market for Aquafeed Application

7.5 Others



8 Plasma Feed Market Size, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 Increase in Sustainable Feed Supply for Aquafeed and Pet Food Manufacturing Drives the Us Plasma Feed Market

8.2.2 Mexico

8.2.2.1 Increase in Demand for Meat and Meat Products in Mexico Drives the Livestock Industry and in Turn the Plasma Feed Market

8.2.3 Canada

8.2.3.1 Growth in Swine, Beef, and Dairy Industry is Expected to Boost Feed Protein Supplements Such as Plasma in Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Spain

8.3.1.1 Growing Pork Meat Exports Expected to Drive Plasma Feed Ingredients in Spain

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.2.1 Modernization in the German Feed Sector Supports the Acceptance of Plasma Feed

8.3.3 Russia

8.3.3.1 Increase in Pork Production to Drive the Porcine Plasma Feed Market in Russia

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 High Consumption and Production of Meat in China Drive the Market for Plasma Feed

8.4.2 Australia

8.4.2.1 Ovine Segment is the Potential Source for Plasma Feed-in Australia

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.3.1 Japan, Being the Market for High-Quality and Premium Pet Food, Holds High Potential for the Acceptance of Plasma Feed

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.4.1 Consumer Shift Toward High Meat Consumption Drives the Commercial Feed Industry

8.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Brazil

8.5.1.1 High Beef Consumption Supports the Growth of Plasma Feed-in Brazil

8.5.2 Argentina

8.5.2.1 Domestic Beef Industry is Expected to Utilize Plasma Feed Ingredients to Improve Profit Margins

8.5.3 South Africa

8.5.3.1 Regulated Environment for Antibiotic Use May Restrict the Market Growth for Plasma Feed

8.5.4 Others in RoW



9 Impact Analysis of Plasma Feed on Adjacent Segments

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Impact Analysis on Adjacent Applications

9.1.2 Impact Analysis of Plasma Feed on Key Countries and the Feed Application Segment

9.1.3 Impact Analysis of Plasma Feed on Key Raw Materials



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Progressive Companies

10.2.2 Starting Blocks

10.2.3 Emerging Companies

10.2.4 Dynamic Companies

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking

10.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.4 Market Share of Key Players, 2018

10.5 Competitive Scenario

10.5.1 Acquisitions

10.5.2 Mergers



11 Company Profiles



Darling Ingredients Inc.

Eccofeed LLC

Feedworks Pty Ltd

Kraeber & Co GmbH

Lauridsen Group Inc.

Lican Food

Lihme Protein Solutions

Puretein Agri LLC

Rocky Mountain Biologicals

SARIA Group (Daka Denmark A/S)

Sera Scandia A/S

Veos Group

