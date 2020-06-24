Global Plasma Surface Treatment Machine Market Forecast to Reach $768.22 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 6.0%
Jun 24, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasma Surface Treatment Machine - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Plasma Surface Treatment Machine market accounted for $454.71 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $768.22 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth are increasing deployment of plasma surface treatment machines in various industries and technological advancements. However, the high cost of maintenance is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
By end user, the automotive segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period because of the wide applications of plasma in this sector. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the development of production facilities in the major economies of the region.
Some of the key players in Plasma Surface Treatment Machine Market include Arcraft Plasma Equipments, Plasma Etching Technology, Plasma Air, Henniker Plasma, Harrick Plasma, Tri-Star Technologies, Weldsafe Limited, AST Products Inc, PETS Inc, and Tonson Hightech.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End User Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Plasma Surface Treatment Machine Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Arc Plasma
5.3 High Frequency Plasma
6 Global Plasma Surface Treatment Machine Market, By
6.1 Introduction
6.2
6.3
7 Global Plasma Surface Treatment Machine Market, By Sales Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aftermarket
7.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider
8 Global Plasma Surface Treatment Machine Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Optics
8.3 Ultra-Precision Industrial Equipment
8.4 Medical Instruments
9 Global Plasma Surface Treatment Machine Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2
9.3
10 Global Plasma Surface Treatment Machine Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
- Arcraft Plasma Equipments
- Plasma Etching Technology
- Plasma Air
- Henniker Plasma
- Harrick Plasma
- Tri-Star Technologies
- Weldsafe Limited
- AST Products Inc
- PETS Inc
- Tonson Hightech
