Global Plastic Additive Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 - 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Plastic Additive Market By Type (Plasticizers, Flame Retardants, Impact Modifiers, Stabilizers, Lubricants, Blowing Agents and Others), By Function, By Plastic, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023



According to "Global Plastic Additive Market By Type, By Function, By Plastic, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" plastic additive market is projected to reach $ 56.7 billion by 2023. Growth in the market can be attributed to robust growth of industrial sector, rising production capacities of automotive and consumer good companies, and increasing demand for high efficiency polymer products in various downstream industries. As growing technological advancements are shifting government focus towards the adoption of biodegradable plastics from traditional polymers, consumption of bio-based plasticizers, stabilizers and other plastic additives is expected to increase at a robust pace in the coming years. Moreover, increasing application of lightweight, highly resistant and high-performance polymers in auto parts and construction products development is anticipated to aid growth of the plastic additive market, globally. Some of the major players operating in the global plastic additive market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, DowDuPont Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation, Clariant AG, Lanxess AG, Kaneka Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Solvay SA, among others.



"Global Plastic Additive Market By Type, By Function, By Plastic, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023" discusses the following aspects of plastic additive in global market:

•Plastic Additive Market Size, Share & Forecast

•By Type (Plasticizers, Flame Retardants, Impact Modifiers, Stabilizers, Lubricants, Blowing Agents and Others), By Function, By Plastic, By End Use Industry, By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with plastic additive distributor, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



