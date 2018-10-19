Global Plastic Additive Market to 2023 - Market is Projected to Reach $ 56.7 Billion
The "Global Plastic Additive Market By Type (Plasticizers, Flame Retardants, Impact Modifiers, Stabilizers, Lubricants, Blowing Agents and Others), By Function, By Plastic, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global plastic additive market is projected to reach $ 56.7 billion by 2023
Growth in the market can be attributed to robust growth of industrial sector, rising production capacities of automotive and consumer good companies, and increasing demand for high efficiency polymer products in various downstream industries.
As growing technological advancements are shifting government focus towards the adoption of biodegradable plastics from traditional polymers, consumption of bio-based plasticizers, stabilizers and other plastic additives is expected to increase at a robust pace in the coming years.
Moreover, increasing application of lightweight, highly resistant and high-performance polymers in auto parts and construction products development is anticipated to aid growth of the plastic additive market, globally.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Brand Switching
4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5. Global Plastic Additive Market Outlook
5.1. Demand & Supply Analysis
5.2. Market Size & Forecast
5.2.1. By Value
5.2.2. By Volume
5.3. Market Share & Forecast
5.3.1. By Type (Plasticizers, Flame Retardants, Impact Modifiers, Stabilizers, Lubricants, Blowing Agents, Antioxidants, Cross-Linking Agents, Antistatic Agents, Antimicrobials, and Others)
5.3.2. By Function (Property Extenders, Property Modifiers, Processing Aids, and Property Stabilizers)
5.3.3. By Plastic (Commodity Plastic, Engineering Plastic and High performance Plastic)
5.3.4. By End User Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Construction, and Others)
5.3.5. By Region
5.3.6. By Company
6. Global Plastic Additive Market Segmental Analysis
6.1. Global Plasticizers Market Outlook
6.2. Global Flame Retardant Market Outlook
6.3. Global Impact Modifier Market Outlook
6.4. Global Stabilizers Market Outlook
6.5. Global Lubricants Market Outlook
6.6. Global Blowing Agent Market Outlook
6.7. Global Antioxidants Market Outlook
6.8. Global Crosslinking Agent Market Outlook
6.9. Global Antistatic Agent Market Outlook
6.10. Global Antimicrobials Market Outlook
7. Global Plastic Additive Market Regional Analysis
8. Market Dynamics
8.1. Drivers
8.2. Challenges
9. Market Trends & Developments
10. Value Chain Analysis
11. Regional Pricing Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Competitive Benchmarking
12.2. Company Profiles
12.2.1. BASF SE
12.2.2. Evonik Industries AG
12.2.3. DowDuPont Inc.
12.2.4. Akzo Nobel N.V.
12.2.5. Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation
12.2.6. Clariant AG
12.2.7. Lanxess AG
12.2.8. Kaneka Corporation
12.2.9. Exxon Mobil Corporation
12.2.10. Solvay SA
13. Strategic Recommendations
