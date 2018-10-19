Global Plastic Additive Market to 2023 - Market is Projected to Reach $ 56.7 Billion

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Plastic Additive Market By Type (Plasticizers, Flame Retardants, Impact Modifiers, Stabilizers, Lubricants, Blowing Agents and Others), By Function, By Plastic, By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global plastic additive market is projected to reach $ 56.7 billion by 2023

Growth in the market can be attributed to robust growth of industrial sector, rising production capacities of automotive and consumer good companies, and increasing demand for high efficiency polymer products in various downstream industries.

As growing technological advancements are shifting government focus towards the adoption of biodegradable plastics from traditional polymers, consumption of bio-based plasticizers, stabilizers and other plastic additives is expected to increase at a robust pace in the coming years.

Moreover, increasing application of lightweight, highly resistant and high-performance polymers in auto parts and construction products development is anticipated to aid growth of the plastic additive market, globally.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Switching

4.3. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision



5. Global Plastic Additive Market Outlook

5.1. Demand & Supply Analysis

5.2. Market Size & Forecast

5.2.1. By Value

5.2.2. By Volume

5.3. Market Share & Forecast

5.3.1. By Type (Plasticizers, Flame Retardants, Impact Modifiers, Stabilizers, Lubricants, Blowing Agents, Antioxidants, Cross-Linking Agents, Antistatic Agents, Antimicrobials, and Others)

5.3.2. By Function (Property Extenders, Property Modifiers, Processing Aids, and Property Stabilizers)

5.3.3. By Plastic (Commodity Plastic, Engineering Plastic and High performance Plastic)

5.3.4. By End User Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Construction, and Others)

5.3.5. By Region

5.3.6. By Company



6. Global Plastic Additive Market Segmental Analysis

6.1. Global Plasticizers Market Outlook

6.2. Global Flame Retardant Market Outlook

6.3. Global Impact Modifier Market Outlook

6.4. Global Stabilizers Market Outlook

6.5. Global Lubricants Market Outlook

6.6. Global Blowing Agent Market Outlook

6.7. Global Antioxidants Market Outlook

6.8. Global Crosslinking Agent Market Outlook

6.9. Global Antistatic Agent Market Outlook

6.10. Global Antimicrobials Market Outlook



7. Global Plastic Additive Market Regional Analysis



8. Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Challenges



9. Market Trends & Developments



10. Value Chain Analysis



11. Regional Pricing Analysis



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Competitive Benchmarking

12.2. Company Profiles

12.2.1. BASF SE

12.2.2. Evonik Industries AG

12.2.3. DowDuPont Inc.

12.2.4. Akzo Nobel N.V.

12.2.5. Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation

12.2.6. Clariant AG

12.2.7. Lanxess AG

12.2.8. Kaneka Corporation

12.2.9. Exxon Mobil Corporation

12.2.10. Solvay SA



13. Strategic Recommendations



