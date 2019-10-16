Global Plastic Additives Industry
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic Additives market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Commodity Plastic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$27.7 Billion by the year 2025, Commodity Plastic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$457.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$372.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commodity Plastic will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BASF SE; Clariant International Ltd.; Dow Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Lanxess AG; Nabaltec AG; Nouryon
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Plastic Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Plastic Additives Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Plastic Additives Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Plastic Additives Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Commodity Plastic (Plastic Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Commodity Plastic (Plastic Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Commodity Plastic (Plastic Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Engineering Plastic (Plastic Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Engineering Plastic (Plastic Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Engineering Plastic (Plastic Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: High Performance Plastic (Plastic Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: High Performance Plastic (Plastic Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: High Performance Plastic (Plastic Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Plasticizers (Product Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Plasticizers (Product Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Plasticizers (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Stabilizers (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Stabilizers (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Stabilizers (Product Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Flame Retardants (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Flame Retardants (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Flame Retardants (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Impact Modifiers (Product Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Impact Modifiers (Product Type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Impact Modifiers (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 28: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Construction (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Packaging (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Packaging (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Packaging (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 38: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Plastic Additives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 43: United States Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Plastic Additives Market in the United States by
Plastic Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Plastic Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Plastic Additives Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Plastic Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Plastic Additives Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Plastic Additives Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Plastic Additives Historic Market Review by
Plastic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Plastic Additives Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Plastic Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Plastic Additives Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Plastic Additives Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Plastic Additives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Plastic Additives Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 60: Canadian Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 61: Japanese Market for Plastic Additives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Plastic Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Plastic Additives Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: Japanese Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by
Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Japanese Market for Plastic Additives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Plastic Additives Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic
Additives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Japanese Plastic Additives Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: Plastic Additives Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Plastic Additives Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Plastic Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Chinese Plastic Additives Market by Plastic Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Chinese Plastic Additives Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Plastic Additives Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Chinese Demand for Plastic Additives in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Plastic Additives Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Plastic Additives Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 79: European Plastic Additives Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 80: Plastic Additives Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 81: European Plastic Additives Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: European Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Plastic Additives Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Plastic Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: European Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Plastic Additives Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Plastic Additives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 89: Plastic Additives Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: European Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 91: Plastic Additives Market in France by Plastic Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 92: French Plastic Additives Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: French Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by
Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Plastic Additives Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 95: French Plastic Additives Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: French Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Plastic Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 98: French Plastic Additives Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 100: Plastic Additives Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: German Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: German Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Plastic Additives Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: German Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Plastic Additives Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Plastic Additives Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 108: Plastic Additives Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 109: Italian Plastic Additives Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Plastic Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Italian Plastic Additives Market by Plastic Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Italian Plastic Additives Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Plastic Additives Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Italian Demand for Plastic Additives in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Plastic Additives Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Plastic Additives: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Plastic Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Plastic Additives Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 120: United Kingdom Plastic Additives Market Share
Analysis by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Plastic Additives: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Plastic Additives Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Plastic Additives Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Plastic Additives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: United Kingdom Plastic Additives Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Plastic Additives Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 127: Spanish Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Spanish Plastic Additives Historic Market Review by
Plastic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 129: Plastic Additives Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Plastic Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Spanish Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Spanish Plastic Additives Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 132: Plastic Additives Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Spanish Plastic Additives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Plastic Additives Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 135: Spanish Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 136: Russian Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Plastic Additives Market in Russia by Plastic Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 138: Russian Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Russian Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Plastic Additives Market in Russia by Product Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 141: Russian Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Russian Plastic Additives Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Plastic Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 144: Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 145: Rest of Europe Plastic Additives Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018-2025
Table 146: Plastic Additives Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Plastic Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Rest of Europe Plastic Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Rest of Europe Plastic Additives Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 149: Plastic Additives Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Plastic Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Plastic Additives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: Plastic Additives Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Plastic Additives Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 154: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 155: Plastic Additives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Plastic Additives Market in Asia-Pacific by Plastic
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis
by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Plastic Additives Market in Asia-Pacific by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Plastic Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 166: Plastic Additives Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Australian Plastic Additives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017
Table 168: Australian Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown
by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Plastic Additives Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Plastic Additives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 171: Australian Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Plastic Additives Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Australian Plastic Additives Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 174: Plastic Additives Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 175: Indian Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Indian Plastic Additives Historic Market Review by
Plastic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: Plastic Additives Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Plastic Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: Indian Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Indian Plastic Additives Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Plastic Additives Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Indian Plastic Additives Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Plastic Additives Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2009-2017
Table 183: Indian Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 184: Plastic Additives Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: South Korean Plastic Additives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Plastic Additives Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Plastic Additives Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Plastic Additives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Plastic Additives Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Plastic Additives Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: South Korean Plastic Additives Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Plastic Additives Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plastic Additives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Plastic Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Plastic Additives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market Share
Analysis by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plastic Additives:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Plastic Additives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Plastic Additives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Plastic Additives Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 202: Latin American Plastic Additives Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 203: Plastic Additives Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Latin American Plastic Additives Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 205: Latin American Plastic Additives Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Plastic Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 206: Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Plastic Additives Market by Plastic
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Latin American Plastic Additives Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 209: Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Plastic Additives Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Latin American Demand for Plastic Additives in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Plastic Additives Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 213: Latin American Plastic Additives Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 214: Argentinean Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018-2025
Table 215: Plastic Additives Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Plastic Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 216: Argentinean Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown
by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: Argentinean Plastic Additives Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 218: Plastic Additives Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Argentinean Plastic Additives Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 221: Plastic Additives Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2009-2017
Table 222: Argentinean Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 223: Plastic Additives Market in Brazil by Plastic Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 224: Brazilian Plastic Additives Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017
Table 225: Brazilian Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by
Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: Plastic Additives Market in Brazil by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Plastic Additives Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Plastic Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 230: Brazilian Plastic Additives Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 231: Brazilian Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 232: Plastic Additives Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Mexican Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017
Table 234: Mexican Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Plastic Additives Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 236: Mexican Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 237: Mexican Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 238: Plastic Additives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 239: Mexican Plastic Additives Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 240: Plastic Additives Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Plastic Additives Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 242: Plastic Additives Market in Rest of Latin America by
Plastic Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 243: Rest of Latin America Plastic Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 244: Rest of Latin America Plastic Additives Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 245: Plastic Additives Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 246: Rest of Latin America Plastic Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 247: Rest of Latin America Plastic Additives Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: Plastic Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 249: Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 250: The Middle East Plastic Additives Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 251: Plastic Additives Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 252: The Middle East Plastic Additives Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 253: The Middle East Plastic Additives Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: The Middle East Plastic Additives Historic Market
by Plastic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 255: Plastic Additives Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Plastic Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 256: The Middle East Plastic Additives Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 257: The Middle East Plastic Additives Historic Market
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 258: Plastic Additives Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 259: The Middle East Plastic Additives Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 260: Plastic Additives Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 261: The Middle East Plastic Additives Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 262: Iranian Market for Plastic Additives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Plastic Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 263: Plastic Additives Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 264: Iranian Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by
Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Iranian Market for Plastic Additives: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 266: Plastic Additives Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 267: Iranian Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 268: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic
Additives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 269: Iranian Plastic Additives Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 270: Plastic Additives Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
