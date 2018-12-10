Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Forecasts to 2022: CAGR is Expected to Grow at ~5%

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The plastic-based egg packaging market is projected to register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2022.

The high impact resistance, chemical resistance, and temperature tolerance of PET makes it the most popular type of plastic used for packaging. PET is also more environment friendly as it can be recycled easily for virtually infinite times. Also, rPET packaging material manufacturing leaves a smaller carbon footprint than paper pulp packaging manufacturing. These benefits of PET or rPET packaging is driving the demand of plastic-based packaging from egg producers.

Although foam cartons and molded paper pulp cartons are preferred for egg packaging, the growing popularity of organic and cage-free eggs will drive the demand for clear PET-based packaging in the coming years. PET packaging is the preferred choice for packaging organic eggs. The demand for clear PET-based egg cartons for packaging cage-free eggs is also growing with more than 200 companies in the US having pledged to go cage-free in the next 5-10 years.

The manufacturing cost of paper pulp cartons is less than the cost of manufacturing PET. Paper pulp packaging is also eco-friendlier than PET packaging. With growing awareness among consumers regarding plastic waste, paper pulp packaging is gaining popularity among egg producers. The global molded pulp packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. This growing popularity of paper pulp packaging will hamper the growth of the plastic-based egg packaging market.

