Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market Forecasts to 2022: CAGR is Expected to Grow at ~5%
The "Global Plastic-based Egg Packaging Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The plastic-based egg packaging market is projected to register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2022.
The high impact resistance, chemical resistance, and temperature tolerance of PET makes it the most popular type of plastic used for packaging. PET is also more environment friendly as it can be recycled easily for virtually infinite times. Also, rPET packaging material manufacturing leaves a smaller carbon footprint than paper pulp packaging manufacturing. These benefits of PET or rPET packaging is driving the demand of plastic-based packaging from egg producers.
Although foam cartons and molded paper pulp cartons are preferred for egg packaging, the growing popularity of organic and cage-free eggs will drive the demand for clear PET-based packaging in the coming years. PET packaging is the preferred choice for packaging organic eggs. The demand for clear PET-based egg cartons for packaging cage-free eggs is also growing with more than 200 companies in the US having pledged to go cage-free in the next 5-10 years.
The manufacturing cost of paper pulp cartons is less than the cost of manufacturing PET. Paper pulp packaging is also eco-friendlier than PET packaging. With growing awareness among consumers regarding plastic waste, paper pulp packaging is gaining popularity among egg producers. The global molded pulp packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. This growing popularity of paper pulp packaging will hamper the growth of the plastic-based egg packaging market.
Key Players
- CKF
- Dispak
- Ovotherm International Handels
- Pactiv
- Tekni-Plex
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Tray - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Carton - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Plastic-based egg packaging market in APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Plastic-based egg packaging market in Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Plastic-based egg packaging market in EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- CKF
- Dispak
- Ovotherm International Handels
- Pactiv
- Tekni-Plex
