Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market Report 2019: Market is Highly Fragmented with the Top Five Companies Accounting for Approx 12% of Market Share
Nov 05, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Product Type, By Material (Polyethylene (PE); Polypropylene (PP)), By Technology (Injection Molding; Compression Molding), By End Use Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market is projected to cross $ 33 billion by 2024 on account of increasing utilization of plastic caps and closures in various end-user industries for packaging backed by high flexibility, durability and versatility offered by plastic.
Moreover, with the increasing trend of convenience packaging, the demand for plastic caps and closures is anticipated to increase in the coming years. Additionally, rising disposable income and trend of e-commerce shopping are further likely to positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, strict policies pertaining to the use of plastic in various economies can act as challenge for the growth of the market.
The Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market can be classified based on product type, material, technology and end-use industry. Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into screw-on caps, dispensing caps, among others. Screw-on caps segment is likely to command over 50% of the market share during the forecast period as these caps are cost-effective when compared with other counterparts and are tamper evident.
In terms of regional analysis, the market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the 2018 and the region is expected to continue its market dominance during forecast period as well on account of surging population, rising per capita income and booming food & beverages industry in the region.
Major players operating in the Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market include Bericap Holdings, Berry Global, Crown Holdings, Silgan Holdings, AptarGroup, Reynolds Group Holdings Limited, Rexam PLC, Guala Closures Group, Bericap GmbH Co. & Kg, among others.
Caps and closures market is highly fragmented, with top five commanding for around 12% of the overall market share. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.
The market is witnessing consolidation with a string of mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2019, AptarGroup launched closures made from recycled resin.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Period: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product Type (Screw-On Caps; Dispensing Caps)
5.2.1.1. By Dispensing Cap Type (Aerosol Sprays; Flip Flop Caps; Push-Pull Caps; Pumps; Trigger Caps)
5.2.2. By Material (PE; PP)
5.2.3. By Technology (Injection Molding; Compression Molding)
5.2.4. By End Use Industry (Food; Beverages; Household & Personal Care; and Pharmaceuticals)
5.2.5. By Region
5.2.6. By Company (2018)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type
6.2.1.1. By Dispensing Cap Type
6.2.2. By Technology
6.2.3. By Material
6.2.4. By End Use Industry
6.2.5. By Country (China; India; Japan; South Korea; Singapore; Australia; and Rest of Asia Pacific)
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7. Europe Plastic Caps and Closures Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product Type
7.2.1.1. By Dispensing Cap Type
7.2.2. By Technology
7.2.3. By Material
7.2.4. By End Use Industry
7.2.5. By Country (UK; Italy; Spain; France; Germany and Rest of Europe)
7.3. Market Attractiveness Index
7.4. Europe: Country Analysis
8. North America Plastic Caps and Closures Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product Type
8.2.1.1. By Dispensing Cap Type
8.2.2. By Technology
8.2.3. By Material
8.2.4. By End Use Industry
8.2.5. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)
8.3. Market Attractiveness Index
8.4. North America: Country Analysis
9. South America Plastic Caps and Closures Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product Type
9.2.1.1. By Dispensing Cap Type
9.2.2. By Technology
9.2.3. By Material
9.2.4. By End Use Industry
9.2.5. By Country (Brazil; Argentina; Colombia; and Rest of South America)
9.3. Market Attractiveness Index
9.4. South America: Country Analysis
10. Middle East and Africa Plastic Caps and Closures Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product Type
10.2.1.1. By Dispensing Cap Type
10.2.2. By Technology
10.2.3. By Material
10.2.4. By End Use Industry
10.2.5. By Country (UAE; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Qatar and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
10.3. Market Attractiveness Index
10.4. MEA: Country Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Impact Analysis
11.2. Drivers
11.3. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles (Leading 10 Companies)
13.2.1. Bericap GmbH Co. & Kg
13.2.2. Berry Global Inc.
13.2.3. Crown Holdings Inc.
13.2.4. Silgan Holdings
13.2.5. AptarGroup Inc
13.2.6. The Carry Company
13.2.7. Guala Closures Group
13.2.8. Coral Products PLC
13.2.9. United Caps
13.2.10. Phoenix Packaging
14. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w5whg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article