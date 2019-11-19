Global Plastic Compounding Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global market for plastic compounding is estimated to garner a CAGR of 6.14% in terms of revenue, and 4.91% in terms of volume, during the forecasted period. The increasing demand from the automotive manufacturers, and the increased applications in the infrastructure domain, are the important drivers of the global plastic compounding market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827744/?utm_source=PRN

MARKET INSIGHTS

There is an increasing amount of substitution for metals, glass, wood, etc. At the same time, products like PVC, PET, polystyrene, are replacing materials in the construction, automotive, medical, healthcare, etc. sectors. The regulations regarding the reduction of the impact of carbon emissions have been thrust across the globe. Such trends lead to the replacement of plastics with other materials. The growing demand from various end-user industries is set to result in huge market growth opportunities for the plastic compounding market. But, one of the primary factors that can hinder market growth is the fluctuating price of raw materials.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global plastic compounding market is examined through the market regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.As of 2018, the Asia Pacific region has garnered the largest market share.



This is because of the increasing applications of plastic compounding in several industries. The European region is set to witness the highest CAGR, among others, in the global plastic compounding market.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the major companies in the market are, Basf Se, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Rtp Company, Inc., Kraton Polymers, Inc., etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. BASF SE

2. SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

3. THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

4. LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.

5. KRATON POLYMERS, INC.

6. RTP COMPANY, INC.

7. S&E SPECIALTY POLYMERS, LLC

8. ASAHI KASEI PLASTICS

9. COVESTRO AG

10. WASHINGTON PENN PLASTICS (WPP)

11. KURARAY PLASTICS CO., LTD.

12. TEIJIN LIMITED

13. LANXESS AG

14. SOLVAY S.A.

15. SO.F.TER GROUP (ACQUIRED BY CELANESE)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05827744/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

